HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for the coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a HUD spokesman confirmed.

Carson, who tested positive Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing symptoms, was at the White House last Tuesday for an election night event, as was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who also has tested positive for the virus. Carson was around senior administration officials and other Cabinet members during the event.

Several attendees at the election night party said they had not been contacted by the White House for tracing purposes, even though they were in the room with Meadows and Carson.

In a statement, HUD deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said Carson is in "good spirits" and "feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery."

Andrew Hughes, Carson's chief of staff, said in an email to HUD staff that Carson is "resting at his house and is already beginning to feel better." Anyone who had been in contact with Carson last week is in the process of being notified, Hughes wrote, and "all precautions are being taken."

A HUD official said prior to election night, Carson was traveling in his personal capacity on behalf of the Trump campaign and has not been in recent contact with agency staff.

Carson's diagnosis comes days after news of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections at the White House, with Meadows and five other Trump aides having received positive test results in the time around Election Day.

About a month earlier, President Donald Trump and other members of his family and inner circle tested positive. Another outbreak roiled the White House later in October when at least five aides or advisers to Vice President Mike Pence were infected.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.