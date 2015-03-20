How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 file photo of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Miami. Russian state-owned media does little to hide its preferences in the U.S. presidential election. News reports about the race for the White House on Russian television devote most of their time to elaborating on Donald Trump's allegations that Hillary Clinton is corrupt and the election is rigged.

WASHINGTON — In the final days of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton holds advantages over Donald Trump in just enough states to win her the White House — if she can hold them on Election Day.

But Clinton's national lead appears to have narrowed in the last two weeks, and Clinton's winning map appears more fragile than it once did.

The Associated Press this week moves New Hampshire from leaning Democratic to a toss-up, Arizona from a toss-up to leaning Republican, Virginia from strong Democratic to leaning Democratic, and Texas from leaning Republican to strong Republican.

The analysis is of the map as it stands today. It considers preference polling, recent electoral history, demographic trends and campaign priorities such as advertising, travel and on-the-ground staff.

SOLID DEMOCRATIC: California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington state (200 total electoral votes).

LEANS DEMOCRATIC: Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia (74 total electoral votes).

TOSS-UP: Florida, Iowa, Maine 2nd District, Nebraska 2nd District, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah (80 total electoral votes).

LEANS REPUBLICAN: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Missouri (40 total electoral votes).

SOLID REPUBLICAN: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wyoming (144 total electoral votes).