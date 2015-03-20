How an Alabama software engineer built a must-read COVID-19 tool

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — As the world spun into unfamiliar territory in early 2020, David Marconnet sat down at his computer with a straightforward goal: He wanted to build something he could understand.

The Huntsville software engineer didn’t know much about positivity rates or epidemiological terms, but he knew data, and he knew how to make it digestible to an average reader.

In the end, he built one of the must-read resources of the Alabama COVID-19 pandemic, fulfilling the need of a public desperate for information amid the nearly unprecedented unknowns that have plagued 2020.

His website, BamaTracker.com, is closing in on 10 million views in less than nine months from 1.2 million unique visitors. Using data compiled and reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Marconnet has helped Alabamians visualize the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic, charting rising and falling case trends with historical context, allowing the average Alabamian to better understand the invisible but ever-present threat surrounding us.

"He's definitely provided a significant service to the state, but also a great resource that many who are working on COVID-related issues in the state can reference and use in our communication,” said Bertha Hidalgo, a genetic epidemiologist and UAB professor who has regularly shared BamaTracker updates on her social media.

Marconnet’s initial goal was simplicity: “I wanted to build something that I could look at myself and say, ‘OK, I can see an increase or decrease here.”

“I think complexity is what makes this stuff difficult, so the simpler, the better,” he said. “Ultimately, it was a matter of what is the simplest way I can present one or two things at a time without overwhelming a person.”

In his day job, Marconnet is the Chief Tech Officer at a Huntsville firm called OneTeam, where he works in software engineering. Like many, he was reading news of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in February and early March. After Alabama reported its first confirmed case, a military contractor in Montgomery County, on March 13, Marconnet heard ADPH was planning on publishing a data dashboard.

But when he saw that ADPH initially planned to just release case totals, Marconnet foresaw the need for a more accessible dashboard, with historical context, trends and a breakdown beyond the state level.

After digging into ADPH's data, Marconnet wrote his first script, which began tracking the COVID-19 numbers hourly in the first weeks of Alabama's spread.

Within days, the first iteration of the site was up and running. First, Marconnet shared it on his own personal website. He promoted it on Reddit and began to have an inkling of the hunger out there for more information.

“There was a lot of feedback, a lot of people said, ‘This is really cool. Can you do this? Can you add this?’ ” Marconnet said. “It sort of snowballed into more charts, more data, breaking it down beyond the state level to the counties. It took about a month to build the first version of the site.”

When the first website URL was incorrectly flagged for malware, he quickly pivoted to a new name and URL: BamaTracker.

The site has become widely acknowledged in Alabama's medical and infectious disease communities, mentioned as a resource at press conferences and cropping up on doctors' personal social media page.

“From my perspective, David’s biggest gift to the public is clean data visualizations. The numbers can be found elsewhere, but the way he presents them makes them understandable for the average person," Hidalgo said.

As the pandemic evolved in Alabama, so did the state’s data. Marconnet credits ADPH for continually updating the public, even if it doesn’t please everyone.

“It’s still impressive, I have to say, for them to update every day,” Marconnet said. “… I’m definitely thankful for the health department for putting the data out that they put out. I think they get a lot of flack, and I hate to see that. I can’t imagine the difficulty it is to compile this data and present it the way they do daily.”

An unexpected side effect of the pandemic is a deep-seeded polarization around the subject, as simple public health recommendations such as mask-wearing have morphed into political footballs. Comments on ADPH social media posts have turned vitriolic at times, with a portion of Americans refusing to accept the scientific facts regarding the danger of COVID-19. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has received death threats.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also thrown Information Age Americans for a loop: In a rapidly evolving pandemic driven by a new virus, information and data isn’t always available at the speed of one’s internet connection. Data delays happen, collection methods break down.

When asked about negative feedback to BamaTracker, Marconnet is diplomatic. He’s received some “interesting replies” to data, which he typically posts about on Twitter, in addition to some “less-than-friendly emails.” He now tries to ignore people who tell him they "don't believe any of it."

“Some I have engaged with, but since one of the goals of the sites is to be neutral when it comes to politics, I try to be careful when it comes to my responses,” Marconnet said. “Sometimes I end up getting political by accident, though.”

Before Memorial Day, he Tweeted a message wishing everyone a good weekend, and reminded them to wear a mask.

“I got a lot of hate from critics and love from people that believe in the pandemic. I didn’t mean to get into any kind of political stance, but it just [kind of] happened,” he said. “I’ve done my best to reply to emails with kindness and do my best to correct things if there is a problem, but you can’t please everybody.”

Interacting with readers, Marconnet is quick to answer questions, correct issues or even implement new factors to the website. He’s heard from doctors in Birmingham and Huntsville, who have offered suggestions, in addition to officials interested in his historical data.

“It’s a neat feeling. It was certainly a goal to make something useful. And I think it has accomplished that,” Marconnet said. “It’s very humbling.”

In recent months, news organizations have invited Marconnet to talk about Alabama's pandemic, but he began to turn them down, fearing people would misunderstand his role as a software engineer, not a public health official.

"The whole point of the site is to track the data historically," Marconnet said. "Not to make predictions or necessarily judge what the health department is doing, or what the governor is doing."

Readership has dropped off from an early summer peak, just as cases were rising in the state, Marconnet said. But he still sees between 8,000 and 10,000 people per day, and there's evidence that his audience traffic somewhat follows the path of the virus in Alabama.

"As the numbers improved, there was that downhill that we had, the traffic follows the same pattern," Marconnet said of his audience in the summer. "People felt like they didn’t need to come look as often."

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again trending upwards, though, and there is still an audience hunger for localized information. Marconnet said his county-level pages were one of his biggest hits and continue to attract a lot of visitors.

Unless there is a major data issue, Marconnet has coded the site to run seamlessly. He spends about an hour on it per day, and has received a few business sponsorships and crowdfunded tips to help off-set his time and expenses, though he isn't aiming to turn a profit.

Like many, he is eyeing a potential vaccine coming down the pike: "The whole goal of the site would be to get to a point where it's not needed."

"I want it to be something that’s useful as long as its needed," Marconnet said. "Next year, if it’s no longer needed, maybe I can switch over to tracking something else that people care about."

