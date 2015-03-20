How a Japanese flag from World War II made its way to Ohio

It's been around the world and across the U.S. It's seen days of war and days of peace. Each of its folds uncovers a name scrawled in pen, keeping alive the memories of those who fought for the United States.

And now it's in the hands of Cindy Brode in Akron, Ohio, whose grandfather, Akron native Jack Young, was just one of 189 World War II Army veterans who contributed to its story.

Despite a yellowish tint and a few small holes, the Japanese flag being passed around the country is in an impressive condition, considering it's more than 70 years old.

Debbie Anthony of Bradford, Pa., started the Names on the Flag project back in 2014, passing around the World War II flag to family members of the veterans who signed it.

"I looked at it and was amazed it's still in such good condition," said Brode, who received the flag a couple weeks ago. "To see all the signatures of everybody, and then to see my grandfather's, it was very heartwarming."

The project started in Bradford, where Anthony's husband found the flag at the bottom of a box of rags destined to be ripped to shreds. They recovered it and passed it along to an army store, but when it closed in 2014, the flag circled back around to the Anthonys.

"I just stood there looking at it thinking, 'Oh, my gosh,'" Anthony said. "I love a hunt, let me tell you."

With experience in genealogy, Anthony took on the challenge of tracking down the soldiers who signed the flag.

So far she's identified almost 170 veterans and their families. She compiles a list of those who want to see the flag and sends it on a minitour, lending it to a family for about two weeks and having them pass it along to the next on the list.

Since 2014, the flag has made its way to 26 states.

"It's been more traveled than I have," Anthony said.

Of those she was able to track down, 13 were the veterans themselves. Two of those veterans have died since 2014, leaving just 11 still alive.

Vern Tovrea, who lives in Marysville, Wash., was the fourth veteran Anthony found.

Flood of memories

When Tovrea first received the flag in 2015, he read through the list of names and recognized just a handful.

As he continued reading, though, names started coming back. Then, faces. Soon, full-fledged memories of Tovrea's days in the war were churning in his mind.

The flag even reconnected Tovrea with his squad sergeant, who is still alive.

"Frankly, it was very emotional for me," Tovrea said. "All of the names on that flag were from the same company that I belonged to."

Despite Anthony finding several firsthand witnesses, not a single one of the men, including Tovrea, actually remembers signing the flag.

"The reason for that is because that's one of the souvenirs almost every GI that was over there collected," Tovrea explained. "It was a favorite souvenir of soldiers."

Tovrea was able to help Anthony in other ways, though, like deciphering any name misspellings and tracing some of the flag's travels before it landed in her hands.

Much of the flag's life remains a mystery, but here's what they know: It traveled from the Philippines to Japan, and then probably to Hawaii. The men who signed it were all wounded in some way, and they were all a part of the Army's 34th Infantry, 24th Division. Anthony estimates they signed it in about 1944, just a year before the war ended.

Keeping tribute alive

Since Anthony started the project, she created a Facebook page where families of the veterans can interact.

There, stories flood the page in the form of photos -- black and white photos of the men in their uniforms, photos of their obituaries and war decorations, photos of families and vets holding the flag up with pride.

"[The flag] has connected me to the Facebook page, and I get to share in everyone's memories of their family members that signed the flag," Brode said. "It gives me better understanding and perspective reading their stories of what they went through."

Brode's grandfather Young, who signed the flag, lived most of his life in Tallmadge and died in 1998. Brode said her grandfather, like many veterans, didn't say much about combat.

Seeing the flag brought up memories of him, though, along with her own memories of being deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm, when she served in the Air Force.

"I know the close camaraderie of the troops, and them signing this flag reminds me of that," Brode said.

From Akron, the flag will go to Pennsylvania and several other states before returning to Anthony.

Anthony said she'll ask the families one more time if they'd like to see the flag before retiring it in a museum. There, she hopes the names jotted across the flag's bright red circle will live on, educating viewers for years to come.

"There are a million stories on it," Tovrea said.

tcottom@thebeaconjournal.com



(c) 2017 the Akron Beacon Journal. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.