House OKs bills to crack down on Syria, renew Iran sanctions
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 15, 2016
WASHINGTON — The House has approved bipartisan bills that crack down on supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime and renew a decades-old Iran sanctions law.
Both bills passed Tuesday.
The Syria legislation, passed by voice vote, requires the president to sanction anyone who financially backs Syria. Lawmakers have accused the Assad government of war crimes as the number of civilians killed during Syria's civil war, now in its sixth year, continues to mount.
Lawmakers voted 419-1 to renew the Iran Sanctions Act. The bill's sponsors say extending the law allows the U.S. to punish Tehran should the country fail to live up the terms of the landmark nuclear deal. The law, first passed by Congress in 1996 and extended several times since then, will expire at the end of the year.
