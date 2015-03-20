House holds hearing on anti-Asian discrimination in aftermath of Atlanta shootings

WASHINGTON — A House Judiciary Committee panel held a hearing on anti-Asian violence and discrimination Thursday after eight people, six of them of Asian descent, were killed in Atlanta-area shootings Tuesday. Meanwhile, the suspect in the shootings, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, waived his initial court hearing after police say he confessed to the violence.

Long, the sole suspect, told investigators that he has a "sexual addiction," and that the spas were "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," police said Wednesday. But the authorities added that it was too early to be certain that the slayings were not racially motivated.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties began its hearing on anti-Asian discrimination with a moment of silence to honor those who were killed Tuesday.

The hearing coincidentally has been scheduled for several weeks in light of a surge in violent attacks and harassment against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.

"I want to make clear to all Asian Americans who are understandably feeling hurt and afraid right now and wondering whether anyone else in America cares," said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., subcommittee chairman. "Congress sees you, we stand by with you and will do everything in our power to protect you."

Cohen, like many Democrats, has blamed former president Donald Trump's rhetoric for the rise in attacks.

"Leaders who promote stereotypes and rhetoric aimed at a specific ethnic or racial group can cause increases in levels of discrimination and violence against that group," Cohen said.

While Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, agreed that all Asian Americans deserve protections in the United States, he warned that the subcommittee's hearing was aiming to police free speech. He also said that all victims of race-based violence, including Americans being "decimated" by cartels along the southern border, deserve justice.

"We shouldn't be worried about having committee members of Congress policing our rhetoric because some evildoers do engage in some evil activity as has occurred in Atlanta, Georgia," Roy said. "Nothing could be more dangerous than going down that road."

Cohen interjected to point out that while free speech is important, the hearing was focused on those who have been attacked based on discrimination.

In her testimony before the panel, Stanford University law professor Shirin Sinnar said Trump's "racist dog whistles," repeatedly retweeted by millions, "create ripple effects across society at large."

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., used Sinnar's testimony to push back against Roy.

"It's not about policing speech. I served in active duty so you can say whatever you want on the First Amendment," said Lieu, who served in the U.S. Air Force. "You can say racist, stupid stuff if you want. But I'm asking you to please stop using racist terms like 'Kung flu' or 'Wuhan virus' or other ethnic identifiers and describe them as virus. I am not a virus."

Erika Lee, a professor of history and Asian American studies at the University of Minnesota, noted that conflating Asian Americans with foreign governments "has been an age-old way" of denigrating the community that leads to a rise of racist attacks.

John Yang, president and executive director of the nonprofit Asian American Advancing Justice, also said free speech is not a relevant argument for what's gone on during the pandemic.

"We don't have a free speech right to scream fire in a crowded theater," he said, "and what is happening is that the Asian Americans are in crowded theater where we are being endangered."

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., rebuked Roy and his support for Trump.

"Your president, your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other countries that you want, but you don't have to do it by putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across the country, on our grandparents, on our kids," Meng said to Roy as her voice rose and tears filled her eyes. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us."

Meng was one of six Asian American congresswomen, the same number of Asian women who were killed during the Atlanta-area spa shootings, who testified before a House Judiciary hearing about the history of targeted racism toward a community that has intensified during the pandemic.

She introduced a House resolution that was passed to condemn Asian American hate. This week, she called out the 164 Republicans who voted against it last September.

Meng hoped that Republican Rep. Michelle Steel's resolution would help persuade more members of her caucus to unite against the violence. Steel and fellow California Republican Rep. Young Kim also testified before the hearing Thursday, where both stressed that the rise of bias against their community should be stopped.

"This should not have to be said, but I want to be very clear: No American of any race or ethnic group is responsible for the covid-19 pandemic," Kim said. "The virus does not discriminate."

In Georgia, Long waived his first scheduled court appearance Thursday, a Cherokee County court official told The Washington Post.

The An official with the clerk of courts would not give an official statement on why the appearance was canceled, citing the details surrounding Long's case as "sealed up."

"All I can say is that it has been canceled today," the official told The Post.

J. Daran Burns, a Georgia attorney, was appointed to represent Long by the Cherokee County indigent defense office, his firm said Thursday. Burns, an attorney with the Burns Law Group, a firm based in Canton, Ga., was appointed only in the Cherokee County case; it is unclear whether Long has an attorney for charges related to the Atlanta shootings.

"Our condolences are with the victims and their families," Burns said in a statement Thursday morning. "We are working on behalf of our client, Robert Aaron Long, to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."

Burns and others from the firm met with Long on Wednesday at the detention center where he is being held. Long waived his right to an initial appearance before the court at his attorney's recommendation, the firm said. Long and Burns declined to comment further.

Long has been charged with murder, homicide and aggravated assault. Authorities say he has confessed to the shootings.

No other court hearings are scheduled in the Cherokee County case, and none have been announced for the cases in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris plan to meet with Asian American leaders on Friday during a previously planned trip to the city to tout the benefits of the newly signed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, a White House official said.

While in Atlanta, Biden and Harris will discuss the attacks.

The White House official who confirmed plans for the additional event in Atlanta spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview scheduling plans that have not been publicly announced. The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported Biden's and Harris's plans for the meeting with Asian American leaders, which is expected to include state legislators and community advocates.

Biden on Thursday ordered flags at the White House and federal property to be flown at half-staff "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" from the Atlanta-area spa shootings. The order applies through sunset Monday.

The Washington Post's John Wagner contributed to this report.