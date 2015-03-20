House adopts veterans’ service dog measure

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a bill authored by Upper Arlington Rep. Steve Stivers that would set up a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pilot program to teach veterans service dog training as a form of therapy.

Stivers’ Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act would partner with non-profit service dog training organizations to teach their skills to veterans affected by post-traumatic stress. The dogs are trained to do things like block a veteran to give them space in a crowd, or to wake them up if they’re having a nightmare. Veterans who complete the program would be able to adopt their service dog if they want to continue with the therapy.

Stivers, an Ohio National Guard major general who leaves Congress at the end of this week to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said he’s met numerous veterans struggling with “the invisible wounds of war” who “got their life back” with help from service dogs. He said an average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day and post-traumatic stress impacts between 11 and 30 percent of veterans who served in various conflicts.

Stivers’ office said the VA recently unveiled the results of a study showed pairing veterans with post-traumatic stress (PTS) with service dogs reduces PTS symptoms and suicide. Prior research from Kaiser Permanente and Purdue University has shown that veterans working with service dogs show fewer symptoms of PTS and depression, leading to better interpersonal relationships, lower risk of substance abuse, and overall better mental health, Stivers’ office said.

The measure’s Senate counterpart is pending before its Committee on Veterans Affairs. In a speech on the House of Representatives floor, Stivers said he hopes the measure can be “hotlined” through the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden by Memorial Day.

“These programs work,” Stivers continued. “They reduce the amount of psychotropic drugs that these veterans are on. They reduce suicide. They improve overall mental health ... We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

“This is a crisis, we cannot look the other way,” agreed New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice. “We must make sure that our veterans have access to every available mental health resource out there.”

