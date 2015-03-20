Holloman Air Force Base goes to HPCON Charlie due to coronavirus

In an August 3, 2020 photo, Holloman airmen are served lunch at the Shifting Sands dining facility.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — Starting Monday, until Nov. 30, New Mexico is on a shelter-in-place order due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

Otero County is up to 834 positive COVID-19 cases reported since March 2020. This includes the 20 Otero County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Nov. 15.

In response to the surge in cases Holloman Air Force Base upgraded to Health Protection Condition Level Charlie, or HPCON CHARLIE, the second highest HPCON level.

In his weekly Facebook Live update, Col. Ryan Keeney, 39th Wing Commander, announced the changes coming to Holloman Air Force Base due to COVID-19 and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's most recent public health order.

"The essential elements are we need to minimize person-to-person contact to make sure we can reduce the spread," Keeney said in the Facebook video. "What I need you to do is for all Team Holloman members... we need to limit travel to only what's necessary too health, safety and welfare."

HPCON Charlie also closes all non-essential businesses on Holloman Air Force Base, restaurants are only open for carry-out and some changes are coming to the Commissary and Base Exchange, Keeney said.

The restricted travel and base access policies are not changing, Keeney said.

