Holidays a busy time for Army recruiters

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The new year is one of the busiest times to welcome future soldiers from across the nation, making the holiday season a busy time for Army recruiters. That's especially true in North Carolina, a state with one of the largest military populations.

Roughly 300 North Carolinians are expected to report to Army basic training next month, according to Lt. Col. Ted Hudson, who commands the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion.

That battalion oversees recruiting efforts from Charlotte to the Outer Banks, including the area around Fort Bragg.

Many of those new recruits will come from the Fayetteville area, Hudson said during a visit to the Fayetteville Recruiting Company last week.

But not every one of them will ship out to training as planned.

While the holiday season is typically one of the busiest times of the year for new recruits preparing for basic training — another busy season comes during the summer — officials said the season also can be a time where recruits begin to doubt their commitment.

To combat that, Hudson is making a plea for help.

He said now is an important time for "influencers" — family, friends, teachers, neighbors and more — to be vocal with their support.

Often times, those influencers played a big role in the recruit's decision to join the Army, Hudson said.

Now, he's asking that those same individuals not turn their backs on the future soldiers.

"Those influencers now are critical," Hudson said.

Alexis Kirk has the benefit of many veterans in her life and strong support from her family and friends. She comes from a military family, and is a senior at Pine Forest High, a school close to Fort Bragg.

Come July, she'll be starting her own Army journey when she reports to basic training.

Alexis said she is driven by a desire to prove her mettle, to show doubters that, as a woman, she can serve just as well as a man.

"I've decided this is what I want to do," she said. "I want a career that's fulfilling, challenging, rewarding and the Army provides all of that."

Not everyone in Alexis' life is fully supportive. Some have told her she can't do it.

Now, she's determined to prove them wrong.

Hudson said the trouble starts when those negative influences outweigh the positive. Get enough negative voices in the ears of recruits and suddenly they aren't as confident, he said.

"There are no shortage of negative influencers," Hudson said. "How do we counteract them? Stay involved. Stay engaged."

Last year, roughly 3,000 North Carolina men and women joined the Army.

Hudson said many believe the recruiting of those young men and women ended once they were committed. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

There's a lot of outreach, Hudson said. Recruiters deliberately stay in close contact, to track their progress in school and work and to ensure they are ready to report.

"We have as much time involved in future soldiers between enlistment and shipping as they do before enlisting," Hudson said. "For us, it's preserving the work."

That includes during the holiday season, when young adults are preparing to leave their homes, family and friends. And fear of the unknown, of what's to come, can drive some to reconsider their choices.

"It's a pretty significant period," Hudson said of the weeks before a future soldier leaves for basic training.

That's where those important to them come in.

Hudson said he hoped family members, friends and others in the community will help encourage the future soldiers to follow through.

"It's something they're doing to be extraordinary," he said. "Only one percent of our country does what we do."

Hudson said that 1 percent figure poses a unique challenge for modern recruiting.

"When I joined the Army there was a 40 percent chance someone in my life had served," he said.

Today, that percentage is down to 16 percent.

That means the vast majority of young adults have no influencers in their life who are veterans.

That's not the case in Fayetteville, a city largely supported by the military.

But even with Fort Bragg looming over the city, Hudson said there are negative influences that can keep recruits unfocused.

"Anybody can be an influencer, veteran or not," he said.

"They have volunteered to serve," Hudson said. "Encourage them. Talk to them. Be part of their process. Be proud of them. Be that motivator."

brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

