Historical marker commemorates 'Buffalo soldiers' in Vermont
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 23, 2016
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A new historical marker on the site of a long-closed Army base is commemorating the Vermont basing of a regiment of African-American service members known as Buffalo Soldiers.
The marker was recently erected in an area of Colchester known as Fort Ethan Allen, after the base that once stood on the site.
About 750 Buffalo Soldiers served in Vermont from 1909 to 1913.
Vermont Public Radio reported that the regiment traces its roots to 1866, and lore has it that they earned the nickname of "Buffalo Soldiers" from Native Americans, out of respect for their tenacity in battle.
Curtis Reed says the arrival of the soldiers "caused some consternation" by some in the area who wanted to keep the troops segregated. But the locals would have none of it.
