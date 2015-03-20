Historic blizzard bearing down on Colorado and Wyoming

A major winter storm is beginning to unload potentially historic amounts of snow, the most in years in some areas, in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska on Saturday and is expected to last through Sunday.

Before the wintry onslaught is over, some locations in the Colorado foothills and eastern Rockies might end up with as much as four feet of snow. Some cities, particularly Cheyenne, Wyo., could challenge all-time snowfall records.

Winds are also going to howl, bringing blizzard conditions across parts of the region. Blizzard warnings are in effect for a large portion of southeastern Wyoming for this reason, including the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne. Gusts of 35 to 60 mph will cause blowing and drifting of the snow, particularly Saturday night and Sunday, as well as whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a statement shortly before noon local time warning of a "Historic and crippling winter storm," and warning that travel could be impossible "until at least early Monday.

Power outages and roof collapses are also possible in some areas, particularly in Colorado, because of the heavy, wet nature of the snowfall there.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, where the National Weather Service predicts 12 to 24 inches of snow. In Cheyenne, 15 to 25 inches are predicted, with isolated amounts exceeding 30 inches of snow. If Cheyenne's snowfall exceeds 25.6 inches over three days, it would beat the previous record from a single storm, set in 1979.

"Conditions will deteriorate today as the storm arrives, but the most severe conditions will likely hold off until Saturday evening," the Weather Service office in Boulder wrote Saturday morning.

The ingredients for the storm were combining on Saturday afternoon as a strong mid-level disturbance plowed east over the Four Corners region. Nestled within a dip in the jet stream, the energetic system was drawing moisture north across the southern Plains. Moisture was streaming north from both the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico"in amounts rarely seen in this area of the country," according to forecasters at the Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The humid air moving north, where it is colliding with colder, drier air, will result in the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle on Saturday. However, over the Front Range, that moisture will be forced up the mountains and fall as snow.

It's a mechanism known as upsloping, or orographic lifting, which describes the process by which moisture is channeled upward by progressively higher terrain. That can enhance precipitation rates, with snow potentially coming down at nearly three inches an hour. In fact, the Cheyenne forecast office is warning of snowfall rates as high as five inches an hour there.

Rain with embedded bursts of snow had already sneaked into southeastern Colorado from eastern New Mexico early Saturday morning. Another arcing band of snow associated with the main impulse of energy was knocking on Colorado's doorstep from the west. The approaching upper-level support will soon overspread the developing moisture stream, allowing for a more widespread pasty snow to blossom area-wide.

Once the snow starts, it could continue through most or all of Sunday in the hardest-hit spots. Some of the snow could be accompanied by lightning and thunder.

While computer model projections have been shifting as the storm commenced, the Weather Service continues to predict significant to extreme snowfall amounts.

While one to two feet of snow is forecast for Denver, two to four feet could fall in the foothills to its west. Spring weather with milder temperatures has been breaking out in much of the country, but snow in Denver during March is typical for this region. However, this storm rates on the high end of the severity scale.

Exactly how much snow falls is dependent in part on where a feature known as a "trowal" sets up. That's the region in a mature low-pressure system where a swiftly moving cold front has wrapped around and caught up to the warm front. A setup like that pinches off a lobe of warm, humid air at the mid-levels and sweeps it atop cold air below. With added energy from the jet stream, it's a perfect recipe for a narrow band of excessive snowfall.

Where exactly this weather phenomena sets up lends a bit of uncertainty to the forecast, but the most likely area to see this setup looks to be across the Colorado foothills late Saturday and in southeastern Wyoming on Sunday.

Based on the latest computer simulations, snowfall amounts are forecast to drop off relatively quickly to the south and east of Denver, close to where the storm center is expected to track. In this zone, the storm will probably draw in some drier air. In addition, rain is expected to mix in with the snow in the Colorado Plains region east of the Denver International Airport.

To the north, the Weather Service office in Cheyenne warned of "extreme impacts" in southeast Wyoming and parts of Nebraska in its Friday morning discussion.

"This storm may be historic for most areas across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle with the most impactful period of heavy snow and windy conditions expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday night," forecasters wrote.

Taking into account all of the latest model simulations, the snowfall forecast increases from south to north across Colorado and Wyoming:

- Colorado Springs, Colo. - Snow arriving late morning Saturday, quickly becoming moderate in intensity. Isolated thunder is possible with the precipitation. Accumulations light until temperatures cool during the afternoon and evening. Heavier snow possible Saturday night into Sunday. Snow amounts will increase rapidly in the high terrain north and west of the city, with a large range across this region.

- Denver - Rain changing to snow around lunchtime, with the snow becoming steadier and heavier during the afternoon. The heaviest snow comes late Saturday into the first half of Sunday, with the highest totals in the foothills north and west of the city.

- Boulder, Colo. - Snow arriving by midday Saturday, becoming more intense during the afternoon. The heaviest snow comes late Saturday into the first half of Sunday, with snowfall rates of two to four inches per hour. Snowfall totals greater than two feet are likely.

- Cheyenne, Wyo. - Patches of freezing drizzle transitioning to heavy snow at times Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions increasingly likely with time, and the chance exists that this will be the city's biggest snowstorm on record.

- Scottsbluff, Neb. - Freezing drizzle and occasional snowflakes giving way to rain mixing with snow Saturday afternoon. A transition to all snow Saturday night into Sunday, with blizzard conditions possible and a half-foot to a foot of accumulation in spots.

This storm also has a severe weather component to it, with severe thunderstorms and flooding anticipated in parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center hoisted a Level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe weather for the Texas Panhandle. That's where a string of rotating supercell thunderstorms will materialize during the late afternoon, producing very large hail, a few tornadoes and damaging winds. With the amount of wind energy and spin in the atmosphere, an isolated, strong tornado is possible.

The same system could induce a more widespread threat of severe weather across the South on Wednesday, with spots from Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi through Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia all in the area to watch. Tornadoes will once again be possible.

The snowstorm threat will wind down as the storm tracks east across the southern Plains into Monday.

While the snow will be highly disruptive this weekend, the precipitation is desperately needed in the region because of drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99 percent of Colorado and 87 percent of Wyoming is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, and current snowpack is mostly below normal.

The Washington Post's Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

