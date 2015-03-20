Hiring fair coming to Camp Pendleton

A free job fair for veterans and servicemembers transitioning out of the military and military spouses is set for Aug. 29-30 at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

The Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit features networking opportunities with 100 local and national employers along with workshops, interactive panel discussions, recruiter training and workshops on topics such as resume building and digital networking.

The event, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is slated to feature key federal and state agencies, influential military leaders, innovators in the business and employer community and local community leaders.

Guest speakers include Bonnie Amos, wife of former Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, and Marine Sgt. Dakota Meyer, recipient of the Medal of Honor and author of The New York Times best-selling book, “Into the Fire: A Firsthand Account of the Most Extraordinary Battle in the Afghan War.” Amos and Meyer will discuss how veterans can build their transition team by tapping into all available resources, such as the Transition Summit and Resume Engine.

Register at hiringourheroes.org/events.



