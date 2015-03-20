Hillary Clinton: 'I am done with being a candidate'
By ROBERT COSTA | The Washington Post | Published: September 10, 2017
WASHINGTON — Former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton said Sunday that she will not pursue the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
"I am done with being a candidate," Clinton said on CBS' "Sunday Morning."
Clinton — who on Tuesday will release "What Happened," her memoir of the 2016 campaign — does plan to stay involved in national politics, just not as an "active politician" who may launch a campaign.
"But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake," she said in an interview with Jane Pauley.
Clinton also was critical of President Donald Trump's preparedness for the White House.
"We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president. He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, 'Boy, it's so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea,'" Clinton said. "Well, yeah, because it's not a show. It's real. It's reality for sure."
The former Democratic nominee said she has moved on from her 2016 election loss but acknowledged that the sting of defeat has not entirely faded away.
"I am good," Clinton said. "But that doesn't mean I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot."
