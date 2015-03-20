High school groups help Cpl. Michael Mayne Cookie Corps

LITTLE FALLS (Tribune News Service) — Two Little Falls High School groups conducted their first collection for the U.S. Army Cpl. Michael Mayne Cookie Corps on Friday.

The high school's Student Government Association and National Honor Society organized the collection for the Cookie Corps, which collects food items, drinks and toiletries to deliver to the U.S. Marine Cpl. Gregory Harris Military Courtesy Room at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse.

According to its website, the courtesy room is for military personnel "traveling to and from duties, and includes snacks, beverages and a comfortable place to wait and rest for flights or transportation to many of the local military installations."

Laura Hailston, Cookie Corps coordinator, said in a news release the collection is going to help the group. "It's a wonderful way for the students to recognize the services and sacrifices of our troops and at the same time honor the memory of a nearby Fallen Star," she said, referring to Mayne. "We encourage other schools to get involved. Each month, they'll be assigned a particular item to donate and we'll pick up said donations on the third Monday of every month."

When talking to students on Thursday, Hailston said, "Let's challenge other schools in the area to do the same thing."

Ray Lenarcic, founder of the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition, founded the Cookie Corps.

Ron Schoonmaker, a coalition director, said just "how pleased the hunger coalition is that the Little Falls groups have stepped up and got on board. We feel they're going to be a great asset for the Cookie Corps."

Carolyn Wallace-Eaton, co-advisor for the National Honor Society, said $90 was raised on Friday by having a "Fancy Friday" day for students. Wallace said the items were purchased this weekend and will be dropped off at the Cookie Corps collection site at the Little Falls City Hall.

Types of items that can be purchased include flavor packs for water, pre-packaged Rice Krispie treats and individual packets of nuts.

Laurie Hennessy co-advises the National Honor Society along with Wallace-Eaton. Joe Morotti and Amy Grimaldi co-advise the school's Student Government Assocation.

Lenarcic said nearly 100,000 service men and women have benefitted from the courtesy room and the Cookie Corps has provided more than $100,000 worth of goods since its inception.

Mayne, who was from Burlington Flats in Otsego County, was killed in action in Iraq on Feb. 23, 2009, while serving in the U.S. Army. Harris, a 1963 graduate of West Genesee High School, was captured in June 1966 during the Vietnam War and is still unaccounted for.

For more information about the Cookie Corps, call 315-894-0854.

