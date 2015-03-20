High school graduations are getting back to normal as COVID vaccinations ramp up

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — Many students anticipate their senior year of high school from the minute they enter ninth grade. The prom and graduation become the stuff of legends, memories students carry with them as they move onto college and adulthood.

But the coronavirus pandemic has taken all of the fun out of senior year for this year’s 12th-graders, who have either been learning entirely remotely or in a hybrid model that still requires social distancing and the cancellation of many activities.

Now, with vaccines available and COVID-19 cases in decline in some communities, the state, school districts and even parents groups are working on ways to give seniors something like a traditional graduation ceremony.

“We have definitely missed out of a lot of school traditions this year,” said Emma Kelly, a senior at Smith Academy in Hatfield. “All community events to date have been cancelled. The winter sports season was completely cancelled unlike surrounding towns. Fall athletes were still given a chance to play...from March to April, however winter athletes saw their seasons cancelled altogether.”

She said it has been a difficult school year, as many students have missed the companionship and socialization that comes from being with your friends in and after school.

“For graduation, my hope is to have a traditional graduation in our school gym with proper guidelines to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” she said. “We are still working on finalizing the details of graduation and are still hopeful to have some support from our school. I think individual seniors will also plan their own private gatherings.”

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently released guidelines for 2021 graduations, which typically take place in June, giving school districts several months to plan.

The guidelines allow for in-person graduations indoors or outdoors, but with requirements including contactless diploma distribution, social distancing among families and graduates, face coverings for everyone, and no singing indoors or playing of brass and wind instruments.

Christopher Buckland, principal of Smith Academy, said because the guidelines were just issued there is still a lot of planning to be done.

“I am working with the Board of Health and the town’s COVID coordinator to plan a combined graduation and class day awards event, but nothing is confirmed at this stage,” he said.

Carrie Salzer is an adjustment counselor and co-adviser of the senior class at Westfield High School. She said end-of-the-year senior activities including the prom, banquet, senior picnic and senior trip have all been put on hold, and plans are still being discussed for graduation.

“I am constantly amazed by the resilience of these kids,” Salzer said. “They all have the right attitude about what’s happening, they try to stay very positive and focused on what’s important, and for them the thing they are most looking forward to is graduation.”

To reward that resilience, and as a consolation for all the memories seniors will not be able to make this year, Westfield High parents planned a surprise for the students.

A GoFundMe page created by several parents including Kelly Prenosil raised $4,775. Each of the 282 seniors received a gift bag last Wednesday with customized Westfield High School swag including a large stadium blanket, an insulated metal water bottle, a free car wash from Golden Nozzle and Cocoa Cola cans donated by the company.

“A group of parents got together and formed a Facebook page early on to communicate with each other and support each other because we knew it was going to be a tough year,” Prenosil said. “We started talking about doing a welcome back bag for the kids, but this was back in September and they never really went back.”

Westfield schools have followed a hybrid approach, with students doing some in-person and some remote learning each week.

“A lot of these kids have older siblings, and they were looking forward to many of the senior events at the high school, but they are a great group of kids,” Prenosil said. “They’re empathetic, involved and they realize the bigger picture. Yes, it’s sad, but they understand the gravity of what’s going on in the world, and we just wanted to do something to celebrate their resiliency and to let them know we haven’t forgotten about them and everything they missed this year.”

Students drove by the high school to pick up their gift bags with much fanfare including live music performed by the hgih school marching and and hand made signs held by school staff and parents.

Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik waved at students as they drove by. He said he is hopeful that a socially distanced, but otherwise normal outdoor graduation, will happen this summer.

“We are still working on the details, but we are hoping for a traditional graduation,” he said.

Other schools around Western Massachusetts are weighing their graduation options.

Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark said the district is considering several outdoor venues including football fields and Szot Park. Chicopee Academy is looking into using an outdoor space on its campus as well, Clark said.

“Last year, our high school graduation ceremonies were relegated to virtual along with car parades due to the pandemic,” she said. “Other than last year, our high school graduation ceremonies have been held outdoors weather permitting.”

Amherst-Pelham Regional School District Superintendent Michael Morris said he is hopeful for an outdoor graduation.

“We are reviewing the guidance we received from the state and are working on a plan for an outdoor graduation ceremony,” Morris said. “We are exploring sites at this time.”

In Holyoke and Springfield no plans have been decided yet.

Azell Cavaan, chief communications officer for the Springfield Public Schools, said no decision has been made.

“It will be a districtwide decision which has not been affirmed yet,” Cavaan said.

(c)2021 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

