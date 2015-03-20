Here's what's next for Derek Chauvin, the other former officers tied to George Floyd's death

The nation was abuzz Wednesday after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict, which found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes in May, set off celebrations nationwide filled with tears, hugs and relief.

Next is Chauvin's sentencing in the coming weeks, when he faces up to 40 years in prison, then come the August trials for the three other former Minneapolis police officers facing charges stemming from Floyd's death. Here is what you need to know.

When will Chauvin be sentenced?

He is scheduled to be sentenced in about eight weeks. Chauvin, the second person to be convicted of murder for killing someone while doing Minnesota police work, faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge.

After his conviction Tuesday, Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody. Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin's bail after the verdict. The former officer had been out of jail on bail since October.

Although the Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend lesser sentences — 12½ years on the murder charge — for someone who does not have a criminal history, the state is pushing for a longer sentence.

Chauvin is being held at a segregated unit of a state prison about 25 miles outside Minneapolis as he awaits sentencing, CNN reported.

When are the other officers going to court?

Three other former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng — are scheduled to head to court in August.

The three men face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Like Chauvin, they could each face up to 40 years in prison for the charge of aiding and abetting murder, but sentencing guidelines could limit the maximum sentence to about 15 years. At a Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing scheduled for next month, the state will attempt to add a third-degree-murder charge each for Thao, Lane and Kueng.

The trial for the three former officers is happening Aug. 23 after a judge split them from Chauvin, citing coronavirus protocols. All of them are free on $750,000 bail.

What's the status of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act?

With Chauvin's conviction, the Floyd family may turn its attention toward promoting passage of federal legislation aimed at reducing police brutality and racism.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was introduced by Democrats last year and could help reshape police training in the United States. Among the changes included in the bill are prohibiting racial profiling throughout law enforcement, banning chokeholds and instituting a national police misconduct registry. The act passed in the House but is stalled in the Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who introduced the legislation last year as a member of the Senate, urged her former colleagues to pass the bill, saying that "this work is long overdue" and that racial injustice is "a problem for every American."

After the verdict was announced, Floyd's family members emphasized their desire for the Senate t0 pass the police measure. In an opinion article for The Washington Post on Wednesday, Philonise Floyd called on the Senate to "begin the work of transforming policing in the United States" by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"What does justice feel like?" he wrote. "It feels like maybe we can finally take a breath."