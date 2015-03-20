Here's what crime looked like on Fort Bragg in 2020; officials release latest off-limits establishments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, decreased Fort Bragg's crime rates in fiscal year 2020, officials said at a community exchange meeting earlier this year.

The data reflects that during the third and fourth quarters when COVID-19 restrictions required more people to stay home crime trends reduced, said Assistant Chief Jeffery Gassaway, station commander for Fort Bragg's law enforcement center.

Fort Bragg's overall rate of crimes per 100,000 soldiers was 47% lower than at other installations across the country falling under the U.S. Army Forces Command, and was 18% lower than the Army as a whole, Gassaway said during the meeting hosted virtually last month.

And, Gassaway said, the soldier crime rate is 27% less than it was during the 2019 fiscal year.

Assaults reduced by 236, with 712 assaults reported during the 2019 fiscal year and 476 assaults reported during the 2020 fiscal year.

Though property theft decreased by 89, with 463 reported in 2019 and 374 reported in 2020, Gassaway still encouraged residents to remain proactive because thieves were targeting unsecured vehicles in housing areas.

"Make sure that you do a double check before you go into your house, and you lock your vehicle," he said. "If you have high value items, please do not leave them in plain sight. Secure them up. Secure them in your residence. Secure them somewhere in your vehicle where they're not in plain sight. When you leave stuff in plain sight, that makes you a target of opportunity."

With traffic citations being the top activity for Fort Bragg's law enforcement, citations during the 2020 fiscal year were 5,012, compared to 7,936 during the fiscal year 2019.

Accidents decreased by 80, with 1,237 reported in fiscal year 2020, compared to 1,317 during fiscal year 2019.

Gassaway said the majority of impaired drivers are caught at the gates, with 274 impaired driver citations issued in 2020, compared to 432 in 2019.

"And of note, soldiers account for 54% of all crimes," Gassaway said to conclude his presentation.

In other crime prevention efforts, Fort Bragg has also released its latest list of establishments off-limit to soldiers.

Those businesses include:

• All unlicensed tattoo shops

• All shops that sell drug paraphernalia

• No. 1 Tobacco, 251 Skyland Shopping Center, Spring Lake

• Fort Outpost, 4431 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville

• Peaches Adult Boutique, 115- B Swain St.,Fayetteville

• Papa Docs, 6238- B Yadkin Road,Fayetteville

• Rage of Fayetteville, 3614 Sycamore Dairy Road,Fayetteville

• Showgirls, 4323 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville

• Three Hebrew Boys, 1013 Broad River Road 275,Columbia, South Carolina

• Asian Odyssey, 5173 Bragg Blvd.,Fayetteville

• Executive Club, 5704 Murchison Road,Fayetteville

• J&J Fast Mart, 5001 Bragg Blvd.,Fayetteville,

• The Vault, 2527 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

• Barefoots, 4935 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville

• Roses Lounge, 5113 Bragg Blvd.,Fayetteville

• Red Horse Military Surplus, 6310 Yadkin Road, Fayetteville

While the majority of the establishments have been off-limits to soldiers dating back to 2007, Red Horse Military Surplus was added to the list this month.

Previous owners of the surplus store were accused of purchasing stolen military equipment in 2019.

Gassaway said the off-limits list is updated each quarter by the Fort Bragg's Armed Forces Disciplinary Board, which is chaired by the garrison commander and includes among its members representatives from the legal, law enforcement, fire, health, environmental and public affairs communities.

"The purpose of this board is to advise and make recommendations to commanders on matters concerning eliminating conditions that affect the health, safety, welfare, morale and discipline of all armed forces on Fort Bragg," Gassaway said.

