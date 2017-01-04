Helicopter reported down near LA harbor; search underway

LOS ANGELES — Authorities launched an air and sea search Wednesday after reports that a helicopter went down in the waters near Los Angeles harbor.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrea Anderson says the possible crash outside the San Pedro breakwater was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday by several passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship.

Authorities learned that a Robinson R22 with two people on board took off from the airport in nearby Torrance. Anderson says it was supposed to be taking photographs in the general area but hadn't made contact or landed back at the airport by evening.

Coast Guard ships and a helicopter were searching the area near a harbor lighthouse but after several hours had not found any aircraft, wreckage or people.