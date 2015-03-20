Hearts for Heroes seeks homemade Valentine cards for Fort Stewart soldiers

It is hard to feel loved when you are alone and hurt. It is something that retired Col. Buck Bennett and his wife, Joni, know all to well.

The Brunswick couple and avid supporters of the military have seen it time and again with soldiers returning from service overseas. Buck, himself, was one of them at one point, though he was fortunate enough to return from deployment without any injuries.

Of course, he knows that is not the case for all returning warriors. In fact, an encounter with a soldier in 2007 made him realize just how lonely and isolating it can be, receiving treatment on base.

"Fort Stewart is a great place but there really isn't a lot to do around the hospital area. And back in 2007, I ran into a wounded solider that I knew ... he had 15 surgeries and hadn't seen his family, because at the time families couldn't visit," Buck Bennett said. "I just went home and told Joni that this couldn't happen."

The couple decided to start a program to bring cheer to those recovering at Fort Stewart. They started a popular Christmas party along with summer barbecues and water park visits. They also began a Valentine's Day initiative called Hearts for Heroes. The concept is simple enough — individuals make handmade cards for the soldiers accompanied with some sweet treats like chocolates and candy.

The Bennetts have enjoyed spreading love and have had tremendous response.

"This past year there were as many as 7,000. It was between 7,000, and cards. Joni gets contacted about it from all over, places like Oklahoma and Michigan and other places. The state very helpful too," he said.

The Bennetts have also partnered with other organizations for support, helping them to make the program work — the most prevalent being the Cpl. John Stalvey Foundation, a Brunswick-based nonprofit that honors the memory of a local Marine killed in Iraq.

"We have some groups that we associate with and they take on a slice of the pie so to speak," he said.

Of course, the public is also critical to the success. The Bennetts ask that those who participate make two to four cards. Those will then be taken to the Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Stewart. If there are more cards than soldiers, Bennett adds, the surplus will be sent to those serving overseas.

"There aren't 7,000 wounded soldiers, so we always have leftovers which go to those who are deployed," he said.

The homemade valentines, candy and stuffed animals can be dropped off at Color Me Happy on Newcastle Street, ESPN Coastal Georgia Radio in Glynn Place Mall, Twice Loved Kids' Stuff on Commerce Drive, Express Lube on Community Road and Coastal Landscape and Design on Hwy. 341, all in Brunswick. Locations on St. Simons Island include Brand Mortgage on Ocean Blvd. and Imprint Warehouse on 101 Ryon Avenue. All items must be submitted no later than Feb. 11.

As for Bennett, he knows that the premise is a simple one but meaningful all the same.

"It just enables us to do something for someone who has done so much," he said.

