Hearing continued for two Navy SEALs, two Marines facing charges in Green Beret’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Two Virginia Beach-based members of SEAL Team Six and two Marines, who face charges in the death of Army Staff Sergeant and Green Beret Logan Melgar, had their hearing continued.

The hearing, originally scheduled for December 10, is now anticipated to be heard in March 2019.

According to a release by the Navy, the four personnel face charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary, for Melgar’s 2017 death while he was serving in Mali.

Redacted charging documents reveal new information about what happened the night Melgar died. The group broke into Melgar’s room while he was sleeping, the documents say. They then restrained him with duct tape and strangled him to death by putting him in a chokehold, according to the documents.

The Navy hasn’t released the service members’ names. Both SEALs are Chief Petty Officers. One Marine is a Staff Sergeant. The other is a Gunnery Sergeant.

Melgar was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which is the primary unit responsible for Army special operations in northwest Africa, including Mali and Niger. The four American soldiers killed in Niger in June 2017 were part of the same group.

