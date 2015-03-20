Health report set to be released on atomic bomb test effects
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS | Associated Press | Published: February 9, 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A report is scheduled to be released on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test.
The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report Friday on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert.
Scientists working in the secret city of Los Alamos, New Mexico, developed the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. The bomb was tested in a stretch of desert near towns with Hispanic and Native American residents.
Tularosa residents say many of those living in the area weren't told about the dangers and suffered rare forms of cancer. They say they want acknowledgment and compensation from the U.S. government.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US commander: Mosul and Raqqa should be retaken in 6 months
Wall goes up around US at miniature world in Germany
US team uses Facebook, guerrilla marketing to peel off potential Islamic State recruits
Pentagon watchdog finds 'troubling' perception that Islamic State intelligence was distorted
Major construction begins on controversial Marine Corps runway on Okinawa
Senate confirms Sessions for attorney general