He grew up battling health issues, mold in military housing — now, he's suing the property manager

Norwich Manor, shown here in this undated photo from the Lincoln Military Housing listings website, is one of the many Hampton Roads-area military housing facilities managed by the company where residents have lodged complaints of mold and vermin infestations.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The son of a Navy chief petty officer is suing the company that manages thousands of military housing units throughout the Hampton Roads region, alleging that mold exacerbated his breathing issues causing other problems, including a suicide attempt.

Dante Venvertloh alleges that for more than five years, from summer 2006 to December 2011, Mid-Atlantic Military Family Communities, a subsidiary of Lincoln Military Housing, failed to adequately maintain the home on West Moreell Circle that his family shared, despite repeated complaints about water leaks and mold. As a result, Venvertloh "suffered from occasional memory loss, his grades fell significantly at school, he became subject to bullying, developed a serious depression condition and ultimately attempted suicide," according to the filing in U.S. District Court, which seeks $900,000 for personal injuries and punitive damages.

The case is the latest in a string of complaints that began in 2011 when several Hampton Roads families came forward with complaints of mold and vermin infestations in military housing. Lincoln signed a 50-year lease agreement with the Navy in 2005 under an agreement to maintain the military's aging housing stock. The company manages about 4,400 units throughout Hampton Roads.

A federal jury in 2016 awarded $350,000 to the family of Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joe Federico, who sued claiming a mold-infestation in their Norwich Manor home made them ill. More recently, an investigation by Reuters cited ongoing issues at military housing across the country, including in Hampton Roads. Sen. Mark Warner, who intervened after the 2011 cases, sent a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier this month demanding answers.

"The health and safety of our servicemembers and their families are of the utmost importance," Warner wrote. "Our nation’s military families deserve safe and healthy housing."

Naval Station Norfolk has scheduled a town hall meeting for service members in on-base Lincoln Military Housing as well as those who live in Whitehurst Farm and Willoughby Bay for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Base spokeswoman Kelly Wirfel said in an email that the meeting is not in response to recent housing issues, but is a chance for commanding officer Capt. Bradley Rosen to "provide any necessary updates and primarily answer any questions and/or concerns the residents might have."

Venvertloh's case alleges that Lincoln Military Housing knew of his respiratory problems, denied that there was mold and failed to address it even when it was visible. The family demanded a mold inspection in late 2011 but an inspector sent by the company lacked proper certification and, after 15 minutes, found no water damage or mold. Three weeks later, according to the lawsuit, an inspector hired by the Navy reported "extensive evidence" of each.

David Bailey, a Richmond-based attorney for Venvertloh, declined to make him available for comment citing an upcoming trial. Venvertloh is currently a college student and "has recovered his life" with the help of his family and counseling, Bailey said. Venvertloh's father, Jamie Venvertloh, also declined to comment.

Bailey was involved in previous cases in Hampton Roads earlier this decade, about 15 of which were ordered to mediation by the federal court. A class-action lawsuit involving about 35 people who were children at the time of those cases is forth-coming and could balloon to include as many as 1,000, according to court filings.

Lincoln Military Housing said in a court filing in response to the lawsuit that it promptly addressed concerns reported by the Venvertlohs, and denied additional claims related to mold evidence. The company also could not confirm or deny that it was aware of Venvertloh's health problems.

"Lincoln Military Housing strongly denies the allegations and looks forward to defending itself in court," Trent Duffy, a spokesman for the company, said.

A final pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for January.

