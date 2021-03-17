Hawaii National Guard to deploy 80 troops to Washington

Fencing topped with razor wire leads up a street on the east side of the Capitol on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Officials in Hawaii announced on Tuesday, March 16, that the state is set to send 80 of its National Guard members to Washington, D.C., to patrol and provide security as part of the National Guard's "Task Force Capitol."

HONOLULU — The Hawaii National Guard said Tuesday it will deploy about 80 members to Washington, D.C. until early May to help support the U.S. Capitol Police.

The Hawaii Department of Defense said in a news release that the Guard members will patrol and provide security as part of the National Guard's "Task Force Capitol."

Last week, the Pentagon said nearly 2,300 Guard troops would continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police.

The Hawaii National Guard in January sent 200 Guardsmen to Washington for two weeks to help with security after rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The department said the latest deployment won't affect the mission of 800 soldiers and airmen helping the state respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 4,000 other Guard members will also remain in Hawaii and be available to help respond to disasters at home.

