Hard work and luck: From Freetown to US Army Major

Derrick Jennings-Zantt called his father during a meeting with an U.S. Army recruiter to tell him he was about to enlist.

His Army officer father was hesitant.

"I didn't want him to do it. I said, 'why don't you go to school,'" recently retired Lt. Col. Orville Jennings said. But then he sensed the determination in his son's voice.

"I asked to speak to the recruiter," Jennings said during an interview last week. " I asked that he do right by my son. And he said, 'You know I can only give him what he qualifies for.' I knew that, I told him I understood."

That was 18 years ago. Now, Jennings-Zantt is about to become a major and enter the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

It is a long way from growing up in public housing in Freetown Village and Pioneer City, neighborhoods haunted by crime and trouble.

The story could have easily had a darker outcome, but strong influences from grandparents and family helped guide the young man onto a positive track.

To say Orville Jennings is a proud, involved father would be an understatement today. But that was not always the case. His son was born of a relationship he describes as "not solid."

Jennings was born at the U.S. Naval Academy hospital; his father was an Air Force lifer, and grew up in Severna Park graduating from Severna Park High School. He worked at Safeway for years before joining the Army Reserves, then decided to go on active duty. He retired in June after a career, mostly in personnel.

"I was not there from the onset when he first came into this world," Jennings said. "After a while it got to me, my family was saying, 'Hey, you need to take care of your responsibility.' It took a process. I had to get off my ego, I had to grow up."

His son was nine years old by the time Jennings reached back.

"I took a walk with him to tell him who I am. I told him I was sorry. Everytime I think of it I get a little choked up," he said, pausing for a second during an interview near Fort Meade last week.

"I told him from this point on I am here."

And he has been. The two have since developed a deep bond. Father guiding son as the younger man made his way.

To hear Jennings tell it, his son did not need much help once he decided to pursue a military career.

"He was a fast tracker," Jennings said.

Derrick Jennings-Zantt joined the Army becoming a helicopter mechanic as an E1 private. Soon he was a helicopter maintenance crew chief. By 2003 he was in the initial push into Iraq as a helicopter flight platoon sergeant.

He was 22 years old.

But the helicopter mechanic had bigger ideas and aimed high.

"Ever since I was a kid I wanted to serve. And when I joined I always had the idea in the back of my mind. I am going to fly," Jennings-Zantt said.

That came from his paternal grandfather who spent a career in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic. "He loved aviation so much he named his son Orville, after one of the Wright brothers," Jennings-Zantt said, nodding at his father.

Aim high he did.

When he got back from Iraq, while stationed at Fort Rucker in Alabama, he applied for flight school and an officer's commission.

In January, 2007 he earned his wings and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant. At first piloting the Blackhawk helicopters he had worked on as a mechanic, and after serving a tour in Korea he switched to flying airplanes.

Now he is stationed in Charlottesville, Va.

But none of the 36-year-old's success would have been possible without the luck of having strong role-models growing up. He lived with his maternal grandparents mostly and managed to stay out of the potential trouble swirling around the neighborhood while growing up. Not into sports, he leaned toward art. And won a Martin Luther King essay contest one year.

"My grandparents were my heroes. I was lucky to be raised by that older generation. That generation gap helped me because I was always around older people who had a lot of lessons learned. I always valued the opinion of my elders."

But when he graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1998 he didn't have the grades to go straight into a good college. "There weren't many in Freetown who graduated that year, maybe three or four. I hung around the summer, I felt myself slipping."

That summer, hanging out, he got into a bad fight. By the time he got home his grandmother had already heard about it.

"Young men disagree, tumble, fight then brush each other off and move on. This was different for my grandmother," Jennings-Zantt said. "She was embarrassed and sobbed…seeing her in this state made me feel like a disappointment, something I personally vowed to never do again."

That was it, he had to do something.

"I knew I had to get away from the environment around me. I needed to get away and the Army was the perfect vehicle for that."

It was then, when he had to provide a Social Security card to join, that he discovered his name was Zantt.

"I always used Jennings, I had no idea until I saw that," he said. The name tag on his Army uniform reads Zantt.

But moving forward he will be Jennings-Zantt.

Now, as a result of his rapid advancement, his father says over achievement, and a tour in Afghanistan as a company commander he was nominated for the highly prized Performance-based Graduate School Incentive Program.

He applied to four schools and selected Brown University.

"It came down to Brown or my next assignment, becoming flight commander for the Golden Knights," he said of his choice. The Golden Knights are the Army's precision parachuting team.

He attended Brown. On a public policy, foreign policy and globalization track and graduated in June.

While at Brown he was able to go to Brazil to study the chasm between the nation's poor and police.

"I wanted to see some of the efforts they have make to remedy the issues with that fractured relationship. This was just after Freddie Gray and other incidents here. "Things are so fractured it makes everyone's jobs harder.

Now he is thinking what he might do someday after retiring from the Army.

"In uniform or not I want to serve. I want to be able to help pull up people, the way people helped me. There are people like me, in communities like Freetown with no light at the end of the tunnel. I want to help pull those kids up."

He has even thought about public office, but also working somehow to implement policy.

He has had contact with local office holders, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Part of the drive to help others comes from one of his regrets.

"I was not around to help my younger brothers. Two of them did not finish high school. One suffered mental issues because of drug use, He is now in Hope House."

"I tried. I had him move in with me in Atlanta. Got him enrolled in a GED course," Jennings-Zantt said. "But he left my place and moved back."

" Despite Freetown Village's rough edges, some of the most loving, loyal, and smartest people I know come from there," Jennings-Zantt said. " I have an immense love for my community, and look forward to working to make it better."

Duty calls from home and he is determined to serve.

