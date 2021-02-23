Gulf War veteran Dr. Dennis Plante dies of COVID-19 in Texas, where he treated patients with virus

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WORCESTER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — His journey took him to Mount Saint James, to the Middle East, and to working in the emergency rooms of Texas.

And, the late Dr. Dennis Plante began that journey on Grafton Hill.

“He was just your go-to,” Plante’s wife Kristie said in an interview Tuesday. “He never got mad, never got upset; he just helped people.”

Dr. Dennis M. Plante died Feb. 8, from COVID-19 at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. He was 63.

Plante was born Jan. 22, 1958, and grew up on Grafton Hill, delivering the Telegram & Gazette and participating in the Boy Scouts.

He attended St. Stephen’s elementary school, graduated from St. John’s High School in 1976, and then enrolled at College of the Holy Cross. After graduating from college, he went to medical school at Boston University School of Medicine.

It began a 30-plus year career in emergency medicine.

In 1984, he moved to Texas for an emergency medicine internship and residency at Fort Hood, where he remained as an educator and later as the chief of the emergency department / residency program. Plante was also affiliated with the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, serving as an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine.

During his early career, Plante was in the U.S. Army and served in Desert Storm. He left the Army after returning from the Middle East in 1991. He moved to Waco, Texas, working at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center until 2010 as an attending physician and, for a while, as director of the emergency department.

At the time of his death, Plante was an attending physician in the Providence Hospital Emergency Department in Waco and at Sublime Care Emergency Room in the greater Houston area. He and his wife also owned Paragon Aesthetics Medical Spa.

“He was very well known, very respected, was that friend you could always call in the middle of the night,” Plante’s widow, Kristie, said. “He pretty much devoted his life to helping others.”

Kristie Plante said that her husband was never inactive. If not at the hospital, he could be found tinkering with his plane or old cars or doing yard work.

But, perhaps his favorite place, was Walt Disney World, traveling multiple times a year.

“I think that he just liked to kind of go back to being a kid, again,” Kristie Plante said.

(c)2021 Telegram & Gazette, Worcester, Mass.

Visit Telegram & Gazette, Worcester, Mass. at www.telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

