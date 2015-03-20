Gulf Coast residents deliver valentines to veterans

With Keesler Air Force Base and the Naval Construction Battalion Center, the Coast has a much larger military presence than many communities. The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System makes it even larger.

So when it comes to veterans and Valentine’s Day, the more love, the better. At least two community members went out of their way Tuesday to show some of that love.

Community Bank Branch Manager April Darden and Loan Assistant Christy McGill walked the halls of the Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Tuesday and handed out personalized valentines and candy to as many vets as possible.

McGill said she got the idea from a Sun Herald letter to the editor earlier this week.

“I think it’s important to show the love to our veterans and let them know that we appreciate everything they sacrificed and gave up,” McGill said

In the letter, Anthony L. Dawson, director of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, requested volunteers participate in the system’s “Visit a Vet for Valentine’s Day,” which was created “to remind (veterans) that their sacrifices are not forgotten.”

Darden and McGill obliged by personalizing as many cards as they could put together. One reads:

“Roses are red / Violets are blue / We’re living in freedom / Because of you.”

Coast elementary schools also have been supplying the center with stacks of Valentine’s Day cards.

“We get a ton of these every year,” said Carol Fetters, a volunteer with the center.

A basket of freshly baked cookies and brownies, sitting on Fetter’s desk, also testifies to the kindness of those who remember, she said.

Ronald Strahan, who spent 30 years in the Army as a helicopter machinist, said he enjoys the goodwill blessings in the cards.

“I think it just shows you that kids care enough to do it.

“It’s nice for them to thank us for what we do ... and what we did.”

