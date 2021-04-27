Guard sends helicopter to Bethel over flooding concerns

An Alaskan Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, lands at Neibar DZ before transporting Marines and Sailors to the final portion of the Super Squad Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2017.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard will station a Black Hawk helicopter and crew in Bethel as part of the state’s response to potential spring flooding.

The helicopter and crew are expected to arrive Tuesday and remain until the risk for flooding along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers subsides, the guard said in a statement.

The helicopter crew could respond quickly to a fast-moving event that could require evacuations, the guard said.

The guard has previously said its armory in Bethel could serve as a regional evacuation site.

The building could house up to 75 people on cots spaced about 6 feet apart to accommodate pandemic rules.