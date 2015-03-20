Guard members train for possible call-up in 2019

FORT McCOY, Wis. — First Lt. Jacob Brue of Petersburg was slowly making his way down an isolated dirt road last week when the training maneuver took a sudden turn.

A mock improvised explosive device detonated and the soldiers had to quickly load an "injured" soldier into a Humvee so he could be evacuated. As soldiers took care of the mock casualty, others scanned the dense woods in case the planners of the exercise threw them another surprise.

Since the three-week exercise started June 3 at Fort McCoy, a military training center in west-central Wisconsin, the 3,000 Illinois Guard members have had to overcome a lot of obstacles. Some of the challenges, like the IED, were part of the exercise, but the soldiers have also endured hot, muggy weather and thunderstorms.

Through it all, Brue and the others have kept a positive outlook. They know the training is a chance to sharpen their skills and prepare them for future missions.

"A heck of a storm came in last night," Brue said. "We had pouring rain for a little while and some lightning. But, if it ain't raining, we ain't training."

Pushed to the limit



Brue's unit, which is tasked with clearing roads of improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance, is part of the Illinois Army National Guard's 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The brigade is spending three weeks at Fort McCoy, about 35 miles east of La Crosse, for an intensive training regimen that will get them ready for more next year.

The training this year and next is in anticipation of 2019, when the brigade will be at the top of the list to be called up for service anywhere in the world should the need arise.

"The training has been going well. We've had a lot of time to practice with our equipment," said Brue. "We've been driving the vehicles, using the equipment, identifying IEDs, extracting IEDs, all the good stuff."

Command Sgt. Maj. John Rehbein of Auburn is in the same unit as Brue.

Rehbein, a veteran of two deployments to Iraq, said the training at Fort McCoy has been good for the unit. Some of the soldiers have never been in combat, and the realism of the three-week course is more intense than the training they could do over the weekend at their home base in Marseilles.

"This is much harder than some of the actual combat experiences I've been through, which is good," Rehbein said. "It gets the soldiers in the right frame of mind. We push them to their limits."

'Paving' the way



The route-clearance platoon uses highly specialized equipment designed to detect and neutralize IEDs.

Vehicles called Huskies lead the formation and have equipment to detect bombs and unexploded ordnance. They resemble road graders, but instead of a big metal blade, have an array of detectors.

Once the IEDs are found by the Huskies, another armored vehicle called a Buffalo comes in to neutralize the threat. It has a hydraulic arm that can dig up a bomb.

"Route Clearance are the ones who go out ahead of the main convoy and clear the way, or as we like to say, pave the way," Rehbein said.

There are about 400 soldiers in the route-clearance battalion. They are spread out all over the state, and it's not every day they can all get together and train.

"We range from Marseilles, down to Decatur, Lawrenceville, Bloomington, Peoria and down to Carbondale. It's kind of hard to get everyone together and coordinate all that training," Rehbein said.

Like Brue, Rehbein said the Wisconsin weather has presented some challenges.

"We've had some bad weather. It's been hot and humid, but everyone is really stepping up to the plate, facing the challenges and really overcoming the obstacles," Rehbein said.

While Rehbein has been deployed, not all of the soldiers in the unit are veterans, which is one of the reasons the training is so important.

"We've had a big turnover. About a quarter of our soldiers are new. I would say that for about a half of those, this is their first annual training," Rehbein said. "We're trying to get the soldiers to understand some of their basic fundamentals. They've been through their basic training, they've been through their advanced individual training, and now we're really honing in on the skills they need to know."

Despite their limited experience, Rehbein said they're dedicated and good examples of the citizen soldiers who make up the Illinois National Guard.

"These are your friends, these are your neighbors," Rehbein said. "I've been in for 32 years now. These soldiers today are some of the best, most well-informed, well-trained soldiers I've ever seen."

Evolving mission



Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes Jr., adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, said there are about 27 Army National Guard brigade combat teams across the country. Some are armored units and others, like the 33rd, are light infantry.

"Every year, there are five to six brigade combat teams that are in the available year," Hayes said. "So, we're building up to our available year, which is 2019. ... Not every one of those brigades get into that cycle. You get selected, and we're honored to be selected."

The training exercise at Fort McCoy is a good opportunity for veterans to share their knowledge with the newer recruits.

"Five years ago, 70 percent of the formations were combat vets and deployers," Hayes said. "Now, we are down to about 30 percent. More of your senior guys have had deployments and combat experience, and a lot of the younger kids haven't. So, the knowledge that's in the combat vets has to be shared with them."

The training is also a chance for the Guard to practice the techniques it would use if it were fighting a large, organized army. That's different than the past deployments when the Guard found itself fighting insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I've been in 33 years," Hayes said. "When I grew up during the Cold War, we were going to fight the Soviets. Then we got into this counter-insurgency and we completely focused on that, and we kind of atrophied some of the other skills we forgot about. We re-engaged and re-set ourselves a few years ago to get back at being able to do the full-spectrum, big-war-type things while still being able to do the things we learned in Iraq and Afghanistan."

Since its creation in 1909, Fort McCoy has been used primarily as a military training center. It's on 60,000 acres between the towns of Sparta and Tomah.

As Rehbein's group worked, other units from the 33rd were training at other locations. Snipers were learning concealment techniques from Army experts, and a cavalry unit was scouting a road.

Lt. Col. Seth Hible of Winfield was with the Dixon-based cavalry unit. He said they spent the first few days in the barracks getting ready for the training and then headed out into the field. The cavalry's job is to scout out ahead of the main force so commanders know what is in front of them.

Hible's unit had been out in the field for eight days when he talked about the exercise Tuesday.

"The first few nights we were sleeping on the ground with a poncho over us. Some soldiers pitched tents," Hible said.

The cavalry unit was last deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, serving as advisers to Afghan police mentor teams.

"In the past 15 years, we fought from a FOB (Forward Operating Base), a developed area, and then went out, did our missions and came back in. What we're doing here is re-learning what we use to do prior to 9/11 where we would live continually in the field and operate from the field without having to come back into a base," Hible said.

Proud to serve



Back at Rehbein and Brue's road-clearing unit, Spc. Christopher Mock of Carlinville has a unique job.



Mock, who recently graduated from SIU-Edwardsville, wants to become a police officer and maybe get a federal job later in life.

He's a chaplain's assistant, which means he serves as a bodyguard to Chaplain Scott Andrews of Decatur.

When deployed, Mock would carry a rifle and possibly a second sidearm.

"[The chaplain] doesn't have a weapon. He can't carry a weapon, so I have to protect him at all times to make sure he's safe," Mock said.

In the military, a specific job is called an MOS, which stands for Military Occupational Specialty.

"I volunteered for this because a lot of MOS protect us physically and some protect us emotionally, but there is also the faith side, the spiritual side that soldiers need." Mock said. "Without all three of those being in check, the soldiers may have problems. They need to have somebody to talk to, and that's who they talk to, the chaplain.

"I'm here for him, and he's here for the soldiers, so, ultimately, I'm here for the soldiers."

Mock hasn't been deployed, but said he's waiting for the opportunity. He added that the training at Fort McCoy has been pretty realistic. The soldiers are scheduled to return home June 24.

"The only thing not going on here is people actually dying," Mock said. "They try to get it as close as possible as they can and let us experience that stress. That way, we can relate it to the real world if we were to be deployed or if something were to happen on the home side and we had to defend the country."

Whether it's veterans like Rehbein or newer soldiers like Mock, Hayes said he's very proud of the soldiers of the 33rd.

"They're Americans who raised their hands and said, 'I'm going to defend our freedom.' They're young kids, they're giving up a lot to do this. They are giving up, maybe, a lot in their civilian careers. They're certainly sacrificing with their families to do this. So, I'm immensely proud of what they do. All of our soldiers do great things every day."



