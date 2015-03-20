Grubhub CEO says Trump email 'misconstrued'

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney says his comments were misconstrued in an email Wednesday in which he strongly objected to President-elect Donald Trump's incendiary policies.

"I did not ask anyone to resign if they voted for Trump," he said in a blog post late Thursday. "To the contrary, the message of the email is that we do not tolerate discriminatory activity or hateful commentary in the workplace, and that we will stand up for our employees."

Some workers at the online food-delivery company said they were left with the impression they weren't welcome if they supported Trump.

In an email to the company's more than 1,000 employees on Wednesday, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Maloney said:

"I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I (and) everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.

"If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team."

Maloney, a supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, spared no words in his email Wednesday. He said Trump's words and actions would have earned him an "immediate termination" at the Chicago-based start-up, valued at more than $3 billion.

"While demeaning, insulting, and ridiculing minorities, immigrants, and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that this behavior — and these views — have no place at Grubhub,” Maloney said in the email Wednesday.

