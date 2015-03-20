Group of wounded veterans start pedaling their way from Jacksonville to Atlanta

A group of wounded veterans pumped up their tires and did some last-minute stretching Monday morning in a hotel parking lot near Jacksonville International Airport before spinning their wheels north on a journey that will take most of them all the way to Atlanta.

About 120 riders left the DoubleTree by Hilton to start the United Healthcare “Beaches to Peaches Challenge” to benefit injured veteran riders who are part of the Project Hero program.

The initiative helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries obtain rehabilitation to help them in their recovery.

The one thing that bonds all the participants together is the fact that they served their country in one way or another, said 40-year-old Sharika Blockett of Tampa. But she said they build new bonds as they ride together, sharing stories all along the way.

“If you are struggling, somebody steps up to give you a push or assist you,” Blockett said.

For her it turned out to be just the support system she needed.

Blockett was deployed to Iraq in 2003 when she got the news that there had been a family tragedy back home. She returned to the states immediately for the funeral of her sister and two nieces, and has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder ever since.

Monday marked the beginning of her sixth Challenge Ride where the faces riding alongside her become more and more familiar. She called the group of cyclists a family and credited them with saving her life when she was in a dark place.

“That’s something that when you get out of the military you lose, that sense of family,” Blockett said.

Some riders are able to make the trip on traditional bicycles while others require modified equipment depending on their injuries.

“It’s great to be around people with like circumstances,” said 28-year-old Army veteran David Snypes as he rested in his recumbent tricycle before starting the first leg of the ride.

Snypes was injured in a motorcycle crash while he was enlisted, and after two years of rehabilitation he still had no movement in his left arm.

His custom cycle allows him to steer and change gears with his right hand while reclined on his back, moving the pedals with his feet.

This is his fourth ride as a participant in the program. He said he learned quickly the most challenging part is climbing hills when he comes across elevation changes.

Snypes said his custom trike weighs about 30 pounds — much heavier than the traditional bicycles that weigh just over 10 pounds — so he needs to be ready for the extra challenge when a hill appears on the horizon. The riders are scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Sunday, so Snypes said he’ll have to make sure there’s a little extra fuel in the tank for the hilly finish through northern Georgia.

Monday’s first leg took the riders through the flat terrain of North Florida and into Brunswick, Ga., to recuperate and prepare for Tuesday’s trek to Savannah.

Jimmy McNair, 47, is from Pooler, Ga., near Savannah and this is his first time on a challenge ride.

In order to document the trip from Jacksonville to Atlanta he had a GoPro camera mounted on his bicycle helmet. He said his wife, son and daughter were with him in Jacksonville when he first arrived, and his son was fiddling with the camera while McNair was setting up the hotel room.

“I tried to cut it on this morning and it wouldn’t cut on,” McNair said.

It turns out his son never turned the camera off after messing with it in the hotel room, so the little blue light that was flashing in the dark should have been a clue that the camera was running the whole time.

He said he’ll be sure to recharge more than just his body in Brunswick, so he’ll be able to record the rest of the ride into Atlanta.

———

©2017 The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Visit The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.) at www.jacksonville.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.