Group of Black soldiers called N-word, harassed by white woman at IHOP near Fort Belvoir

An unidentified IHOP patron harasses four soldiers near Fort Belvoir on Monday, April 19 in this screenshot from a Facebook video.

NEW YORK (Tribune News Service) — A white woman harassed four Black soldiers Monday afternoon at a Virginia IHOP and called them the N-word twice, one soldier said.

The unidentified woman initially offered to help pay for the group’s meal at the restaurant near Fort Belvoir in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, soldier Joe Jeffers Jr. said in a Facebook video. Jeffers said she left $6 on the table and walked away.

But minutes later, the woman stormed back to the table demanding the money back, according to Jeffers. After a disagreement over how much money the woman left behind, Jeffers quoted her as saying, “Y’all are some lying, c---s—king, [N-word]s who don’t know what the f--- they’re talking about.”

She then followed that with, “I hate [N-word]s in this town,” according to Jeffers. At that point, Jeffers and another soldier began filming the interaction. The other three soldiers have not been identified, but Jeffers shared multiple videos on his TikTok page.

“You guys are a bunch of s---bags,” she told the group in one video. Jeffers asked the woman to leave. Instead, she blocked his exit from the restaurant booth, so he climbed behind her to leave.

A white man, identifying himself as a veteran, then confronted the woman. A second video shows the woman telling the man, “I will f---ing drop you” despite giving up at least two inches and dozens of pounds.

The four soldiers got their meals to go and walked away. They reported the incident to their chain of command, according to the Army Times. In a follow-up TikTok, Jeffers forgave the woman.

“We were just four soldiers who said, ‘Man, let’s go to IHOP, we want some lunch,” he said in a second Facebook video. “And then we dealt with that.”

