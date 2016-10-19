VIDEO
Green Berets honor JFK in annual Arlington ceremony
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 19, 2016
ARLINGTON, Va. — In an annual tradition, soldiers from the the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) placed a wreath at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday.
“The challenge of this old but new form of operations is a real one, and I know that you and the members of your command will carry on for us and the free world in a manner which is both worthy and inspiring,” Kennedy wrote to Lt. Gen. William P. Yarborough — regarded as "the Father of the Green Berets — in 1961. “I am sure that the Green Beret will be a mark of distinction in the trying times ahead.”
Kennedy's message, and the decision to select the green beret as the Army Special Forces' headgear, came after an October, 1961 visit to the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center at Fort Bragg, N.C., where the president watched a display of the troops' capabilities.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
After ratings change backlash, effort to reform Navy jobs moves ahead
Security force for Trump’s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs
Army 75th Ranger Regiment to get its first female soldier
Navy upgrades 17 SEAL medals
First came love, then came marriage — then, after a head-on wreck, a beautiful baby
Forever a mystery? MH370 search ends after nearly 3 years