'Graveyard of the Atlantic' reveals multiple shipwrecks at once on Outer Banks island
By MARK PRICE | The Charlotte Observer | Published: January 20, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — Three shipwrecks have emerged simultaneously on
Photos of the three ships' skeletal timbers began showing up on the Shipwrecks Of The Outer Banks Facebook page last week, a site devoted to tales of the Graveyard of the
The shipwrecks include the Flambeau, the George A. Kohler, and another often called "the Ramp 55 wreck," because it sits a half mile south of that ramp.
Passing storms are often credited with uncovering shipwrecks, but not in this case.
"Three at once is a bit of an anomaly and getting more rare. Two of the three are subject to disappear overnight," tour guide
"Wind direction, wind speed and prevailing currents all play a roll in creating erosion, which is what uncovers these links to our past. While it is always exciting to see, it is in itself sad, as it means we lost a fair amount of sand. The good news is the ocean usually reverses the process, hiding once again the an intriguing part of our past."
News of the three wrecks on
Shipwrecks — often reduced to just rotting timbers and rusting bolts — are part of the allure of the state's constantly shifting barrier islands, which border a section of ocean known as the Graveyard of the
"The Tiger, an English ship of Sir
The identities and age of some shipwrecks found on local beaches have been well documented, while others remain a mystery.
Among the better known is the George A. Kohler, "a schooner traveling from the
The Flambeau wreck was investigated in 2006 as part of an archaeology workshop, but its identify and age remain undetermined, the
"After the workshop ended, the plan was for the
Far less is known about "the Ramp 55 shipwreck," with the Visit
