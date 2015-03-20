Governor Gavin Newsom ignored own COVID guidelines at birthday party

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly violated his state's COVID-19 guidelines by going to a birthday party in Napa with more than three households in attendance.

The Chronicle reported that Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom attended longtime adviser Jason Kinney's 50th birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville (Napa County) on Nov. 6, and there were over 12 guests in attendance.

The state guidelines for social gatherings reads, "Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer."

According to The Chronicle, representatives for Newsom and Kinney "did not dispute" there were "more than three" households in attendance. A Newsom spokesperson defended the party at the restaurant by stating it was held outdoors, and said the governor and his wife "followed public health guidelines and the restaurant's health protocols."

In a later statement, Newsom acknowledged the outing was a mistake. "We should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner," the governor said.

California has enforced some of the strictest COVID-19 rules in the country, and Newsom himself has stated that large social gatherings are the primary driver of spread in his state. During a press conference this week, Newsom said "people are letting their guard down," and warned against different households mixing for the holidays.

Newsom's guidelines, released in early October, drew mockery on the internet, since one requirement is that individuals can only "remove their face coverings briefly to eat or drink," which was interpreted by some to mean masks must be worn in between bites of food.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also found to be in violation of local health orders when she visited a San Francisco hair salon that was ordered closed by the city.

You can read the full Chronicle report on Newsom here.

