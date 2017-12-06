Government wants delay of transgender military enlistment

In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The federal government is asking a judge to put on hold a requirement that it begin allowing transgender people to enlist in the military on Jan. 1.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in October barred President Donald Trump's administration from proceeding with plans to exclude transgender people from military service. Part of her ruling required the government to allow transgender individuals to enlist beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

The government is appealing Kollar-Kotelly's ruling, and on Wednesday asked her to put the Jan. 1 requirement on hold while the appeal proceeds. In asking the judge to put the requirement on hold, the government said the gay rights groups behind the lawsuit that started the case oppose the request.

The government asked Kollar-Kotelly for a decision by Dec. 11.