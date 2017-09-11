Gov. Greitens rappels into Professional Bull Riders event
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 11, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made a big entrance during a Professional Bull Riders event in Springfield.
The Republican rappelled from the ceiling of an arena Saturday along with four Army National Guardsmen who were carrying the American flag.
Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, dropped into the arena in front of thousands of onlookers as an announcer recounted his military commendations.
Greitens frequently posts videos showing him in physically challenging situations, such as working out with first responders, riding in high speed maneuvering with the State Highway Patrol and sparring in a boxing ring with troubled youth.
Not to be outdone, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri tweeted Saturday's video and said she would be rappelling "into the dinner" of the Women Lawyers' Association of Greater St. Louis next week.
