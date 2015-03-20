Google removes Parler from app store, Apple threatens to do same

(Tribune News Service) — Google has banned social media app Parler from its Play Store, it announced Friday night.

Parler has become a right-wing alternative to other social media platforms. It bills itself as the “free speech social network” that allows its user to “speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

However, Google stated that it requires apps that display user generated content to have moderation policies in place in order to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US,” Google said in a statement. “We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content.”

According to a report by BuzzFeed News, Apple sent Parler an email threatening to make a similar move. In the email, Apple told Parler that it had received complaints that it had been used to coordinate the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday.

Apple gave Parler 24 hours to submit an updated moderation improvement plan in order to avoid a ban from its app store, according to the report.

On Thursday, Trump was banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram before Twitter placed a permanent suspension on his account Friday. Fox News host Sean Hannity had reported that Trump had since created an account on Parler.

___

(c)2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

