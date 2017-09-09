Quantcast

Goodfellow airman accused of soliciting minors online

Neon lights twinkle above police line tape on Aug. 10, 2016.

GINA FERAZZI/LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

By THE SAN ANGELO STANDARD-TIMES (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: September 9, 2017

An active-duty Alabama airman stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base was arrested Thursday, accused of soliciting minors younger than 14 online.

Robert Dean Brice, 22, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on a charge of second-degree online solicitation of a minor, a charge punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Bail had not been set as of Friday afternoon.

Brice was arrested in connection with a joint investigation into online solicitation of minors by the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to a news release from SAPD.

He was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

