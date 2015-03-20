Gold Star family finds peace at White House Christmas event

For one Morehead City family, their Christmas season started off by hanging one of the 70,000 ornaments that decorate the White House this year.

Amy Dozier, her 9-year-old daughter, Emma, and fiancé Dr. Matt Ware spent Tuesday as special guests of First Lady Michelle Obama’s during a special sneak preview of this year’s Christmas decorations.

A phone call earlier in the week from the first lady’s secretary left Dozier surprised and excited to be invited to an exclusive event for a group of the nation’s military, including active duty, veterans, wounded warriors and their families along with the category the Doziers are in: Gold Star families.

Dozier’s husband, Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Kilian Dozier, was killed in Iraq on Jan. 9, 2008, by a makeshift bomb. He was a member of a Stryker unit.

The trip to the White House was spent decorating cookies with the other families and the First Lady and decorating a special Christmas tree, Dozier said, but the memories were only a small portion of what they took home.

The family left with a gift that wouldn’t fit in a box: peace and reassurance.

“Watching Matt help Emma put the Gold Star on the Christmas tree in the White House with her daddy’s name on, to me that symbolizes everything: That’s hope. That’s freedom. That’s love. That’s my world, right there, in the White House entryway at a Christmas tree,” Dozier said. “I wish everybody I know could have been there with me. I wanted everyone to be with me and see, and experience everything that I was experiencing and feel everything that I felt.”

Dozier said the experience was more than just a special trip to the nation’s capital and once-in-a-lifetime day for her daughter.

Touching on topics outlined in a letter of thanks written by Dozier to the Obamas, Dozier explained the day full of cheer and holiday spirit triggered the lighting of an internal lightbulb.

In the wake of the charged political election and the stress the holidays can create, Dozier said she felt the last decade of her life finally come to a peaceful place Tuesday.

“It was the most beautiful time in a time that could have been so tragic for us with another holiday season upon us, as well as Jon’s angel anniversary nearing,” she said. “It captured every piece of my heart I could hope to possibly be reached. Everything came full circle (Tuesday).

“From the time of Jon’s death and us asking why did this happen to us? What is the lesson? What is the story to be shared? Where is the hope and the beauty in all of this? Same with the political divide. Where can we find beauty in any of this? Where can we find the beauty in devastation of war time? Where can we find beauty with the family drama and holiday drama? Where do you find the beauty in things that could be so traumatic?”

Dozier reflected on the special moment Emma had creating an ornament in honor of her father, explaining that her daughter is generally internal with her emotions.

“She was beside herself. She was very proud, and very honored,” she said. “Her eyes lit up. You could see how proud she was to make the gold star ornament. She was very methodic about putting it on the tree and wanted to make that heart very precise. When all was said and done, face covered in cookie icing from decorating with the first lady, she was grinning ear to ear.”

Watching her fiancé help her daughter create the special ornament in honor of her late husband, and watching the First Lady choke up while thanking the children present for their sacrifice as military children, were top memories for Dozier — but they weren’t the greatest one.

“My biggest takeaway was that we’re going to be OK, our family is going to be OK, our country is going to be OK, we are just going to be OK,” she said. “Being a Gold Star wife and a mother of a young Gold Star child comes with great responsibly that not many understand. (Tuesday) was a day to just be and reflect and let others handle us and take care of us for a few hours.

“That was a beautiful thing. We are just so grateful.”

