'Gold star' families can seek employment under federal program

Gold Star family members pose for a photo after hanging a flag during the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 23, 2019.

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (Tribune News Service) — Members of Gold Star families are being sought for a job to help veterans find employment under a federal program being promoted by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisc.

Steil, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, is seeking applicants for a "Gold Star Family Fellow" through the House of Representatives Gold Star Family Fellowship Program, cao.house.gov/gold-star.

Gold Star families are those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty in the U.S. military.

The fellowship program, established in 2019, provides employment opportunities for families.

"The fellow will help local veterans and their families with federal casework assistance and act as a facilitator between federal, state and local agencies," according to a news release.

Through the program, Steil said during a Wednesday press conference, "we can be the scissors that cut through the red tape."

Applicants must be the parent, spouse, sibling, child or stepchild of a military member who either died on active duty or who received an honorable discharge and then died due to a related disability within four years.

Interested individuals should go to usajobs.gov and search "Gold Star Family Fellowship Program" for more information and how to apply.

