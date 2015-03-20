Gift means veterans' graves at Sarasota cemetery will be decorated with wreaths for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Meshia Richardson wept when she learned the Patterson Foundation had donated $50,000 to help put a holiday wreath on every veteran's grave at Sarasota National Cemetery.

This time last week, the Wreaths Across America campaign had raised enough money for only about 8,700 wreaths of the 16,400 needed. The deadline to raise money for the mission was Monday.

After a Bradenton Herald story last week reported the funding shortfall, Richardson, a Manatee County resident who spearheads the local wreath project, said her phone lit up with offers to help.

"Ever since, my phone has not stop ringing," she said.

But even so, many who have donated previously said they were unable to this year because of economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I received a few calls when they said it's been a tough year. I can't do it this year," she said.

Then, came the surprise call from the Patterson Foundation in Sarasota.

"I was an absolutely stunner. It was a shocker and it put us over the top, and gave us a cushion for next year," Richardson said of the one-time gift. "This means so much for the veterans laying at rest there and for their survivors."

The Patterson Foundation's gift strengthens the nonprofit Wreaths Across America mission to provide ceremonial wreaths at national cemeteries throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico and on foreign soil. It is for a day to remember veterans, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.

During Wreaths Across America ceremonies, volunteers of all ages place donated remembrance wreaths at veteran headstones and grave sites.

"The Patterson Foundation has worked in numerous ways throughout the year to strengthen people, organizations and communities coping with the challenges brought on by the pandemic," Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation, said in a press release.

"Wreaths Across America presents an appropriate way to extend that work in honor of our region's former, current and future service members eligible for a dignified burial at Sarasota National Cemetery. The Patterson Foundation has a long history of honoring their sacrifices on our behalf and has a vested interest in strengthening this annual ceremony that they and their loved ones hold dear," Jacobs said.

Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, is home to Patriot Plaza, a 2,800-seat ceremonial amphitheater designed to honor the service and sacrifice of America's veterans and military families. The Patterson Foundation funded the $12 million design and construction of Patriot Plaza as a gift to the nation through a partnership with the National Cemetery Administration. It was the first collaboration between private philanthropy and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on an enhancement of this magnitude at a national cemetery.

Wreaths Across America at Sarasota National Cemetery will take place this year with several modifications to maintain a safe and successful effort. The event, which typically occurs on a single day, will now stretch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19.

All volunteers must register in advance to participate, and gloves, masks and social distancing will be required, according to the National Cemetery Administration's COVID-19 guidelines. A community ceremony typically held at Patriot Plaza to kick off the event will now take place virtually on Dec. 19.

Visit www.thepattersonfoundation.org for more information on the Patterson Foundation's efforts to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the region and beyond. To learn more about Wreaths Across America at Sarasota National Cemetery and opportunities to volunteer for this year's effort, visit www.sarasotawreaths.com.

