GI Joe's museum hosts tribute to famous fighter squadron

From left, Lt. Dempsey W. Morgan, Lt. Carrol S. Woods, Lt. Robert H. Nelson Jr., Capt. Andrew D. Turner and Lt. Clarence D. Lester were pilots with the 332nd Fighter Group. The airmen were part of the all-black fighter group better known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

The story of the Tuskegee Airmen sounds like something from a movie, rather than the inspiration for at least two movies and a book.

Sunday, GI Joe’s Military Living History Museum hosted its annual Black History Month program, which honored the airmen not only for their expertise in the air, but for the barriers they broke for black airmen.

Before World War II, the Army Air Core, the precursor to the modern Air Force, would not accept black candidates for pilots.

“Because of pressure being put on by black media and other groups, and because Franklin Roosevelt was up for reelection and wanted to find votes wherever he could, he decided to create a black squadron in March of 1941,” said Cleo Mason, of the Wilson V. Eagleson Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc.

Mason came to Kinston from Goldsboro Sunday to tell the story of the airmen, and their significance in military history.

From 1941 – 1946, nearly 1,000 pilots were trained at in Tuskegee, Alabama, home of the airmen.

Of those, 355 were deployed overseas, and 116 were either killed in action or captured by enemy forces.

The airmen flew 1,578 combat missions, but made their name escorting bombers on air raids.

“They were told, if you fly off after an enemy pilot in a move of glory, you will be court-martialed,” Mason said. “So they never flew away. They stayed with their bombers.”

In total, the Airmen destroyed or damaged more than 400 enemy aircraft over their five-year run, and 95 pilots earned 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses. The unit earned 14 bronze stars, 744 air medals and eight Purple Hearts.

Yet, as Mason noted Sunday, the story of the airmen isn’t widely known.

“As time has gone on, people seem to have forgotten about us,” he said.

“They opened the door for future black airmen. They opened up the barriers that black men and women in the military had,” retired Col. Kenneth Starr said. “The skills that people said black men and women didn’t have, they proved that they do.”

dustin.george@kinston.com

©2017 The Free Press (Kinston, N.C.)

Visit The Free Press (Kinston, N.C.) at www.kinston.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.