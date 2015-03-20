Ghost tour tells 400-year history – and some mysteries – of former Army base

FORT MONROE (Tribune News Service) — When the little boy in the flat cap popped out from behind a door, the crowd jumped.

Just as quickly as he appeared, he was gone, behind a slammed door in the building that used to house Fort Monroe’s library.

Minutes earlier, the group had been warned that ghost children sometimes appear around the fort, playing tricks on visitors.

It was all part of the lore on the Fort Monroe Ghost Walk on Friday night.

It’s the third year the Fort Monroe Authority has held the tours, just before Halloween. The 13 tours Friday night and tonight sold out.

The tour combines history and mystery, giving participants a peek into the past 400 years of the former Army base.

“There’s a pretty good oral history of unexplained stories here at Fort Monroe,” said Susan Lineberry, director of special events for Fort Monroe.

The tour changes each year and includes stories from people who lived at Fort Monroe.

Participants walked along a half-mile loop that stopped in some of the buildings no longer used for what they once were.

Many of them are not usually open to the public, so it’s a treat.

The first stop was at the Craven Army Health Clinic, which was a hospital for 118 years.

The group walked past the morgue and several labs and into the basement, where the examination room was.

A doctor waiting there gave a short history of the hospital – how it was two stories, then three, and eventually became a clinic.

He also described stories of workers having their own unexplained experiences.

Next, another guide told the group about the old arsenal, which was built in 1860, before the Civil War.

The eerie stories have been told just in the past 30 years or so, though.

Stories of unexplained footsteps being heard, pacing, moving around, are not uncommon.

Another stop was the home where Edgar Allan Poe lived during the short time he was stationed at Fort Monroe in the 1820s. It was after that that he launched his literary career.

In the former library – where the little boy was playing – there were stories about ghosts in the reading room. The building will soon be home to the Fort Monroe Visitor Center.

The tour’s final stop was the house where the commanding general of Fort Monroe would reside. It had the creepiest story.

From 1977 until 1981, Gen. Donn Starry and his family lived in the house. He was the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.His son, Mike Starry, was on the tour, and talked about a few unexplained experiences his family had there.

One time, his mother and a family friend were getting ready to leave for a party when a cat spooked them. The family didn’t own any cats, and they watched it walk through a bookcase, he said.

Another time, Starry said, the family planned to get the home’s organ repaired. The company hired to fix it was family-owned and there had been a death recently, so they warned it would take a few weeks.

Within a few days, a man showed up to the house to fix the organ. He came back several times, and the organ was fixed. When Starry’s mother inquired with the business about payment, the woman on the phone was confused. They hadn’t sent anyone yet, she said. Starry’s mother described the man who had come to fix the organ, and the woman went silent.

It had been her father, who had just passed away.

Stories like those are not uncommon at Fort Monroe, and are often told this time of year.

The demand for the tour has grown, and for the first time, the Fort Monroe Authority added tours, giving 13 each night, instead of 10. Any expansion past that would require more discussion, though, as it is run by volunteers.

