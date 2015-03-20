Getting them home: Army vet served as escort for the fallen

WILLIAMSBURG (Tribune News Service) — Army Sgt. Bill Daigneault had one fervent wish on Christmas Eve 1965: Whatever happens, don't lose the casket.

He had undertaken the solemn duty of escorting a fallen soldier to his final resting place. The journey began in California and was destined for Columbus, Ohio. But a snowstorm forced a layover in Chicago. Daigneault had to wait it out.

Not that he needed another reason to be nervous, but this was Daigneault's first escort. He had taken the job about a week earlier. The Army provided two days of classes, but when it came to dealing with grieving families, the words of an old Army captain who taught the class stuck with him.

A lot of this is common sense.

So Daigneault did the right thing for someone snowbound in Chicago. He checked into a hotel. Then he spent a sleepless night hoping his sacred cargo did not end up on the wrong plane.

"I was so afraid I was going to lose this box with the casket in it," the Williamsburg resident recalled. "Some guys lost them," he said, of other men who had had the same duty.

The next morning, he went to the airport and walked down to the tarmac. He saw the big, gray container and checked the name. It was the right one. He flew to Columbus and met with a helpful funeral director.

"From then on," he said. "I was fine."

He was also busy.

Over the next two years, Daigneault escorted 69 fallen soldiers to their loved ones, including that first nerve-wracking trip. The Army provided him and his family with a nice house in Oakland, Calif., but he didn't see much of it.

As deaths in Southeast Asia skyrocketed in 1966 and 1967, Daigneault crisscrossed the country to reconnect fallen soldiers with their grieving families. He was never home for more than a couple of days at one time. A vacation was unthinkable.

Daigneault was married and raising two small children, but he was compelled to focus on the families of others. Week after week, month after month, bodies arrived by the planeload to the morgue in Oakland.

"It was just like an everyday job," he said. "I got my orders. I got my flight number. I hit the San Francisco airport and checked in at the gate. I went downstairs and waited for them to bring the box out. I checked it and got it loaded on the aircraft. When we got to where we landed, I came down to the tarmac again. When the hearse came, I went to the funeral home. When we got to the funeral home, I helped unpack and make sure everything was right."

Rules applied.

The soldier always traveled feet first — into the plane, out of the plane, into the hearse and so on. Honors were rendered at the proper times. Daigneault wore a black armband on his uniform. His only luggage was a small carry-on bag. The Army provided an allowance of $18 a day.

After his two-year mission ended, Daigneault served a tour in Vietnam and contracted cancer. Doctors have traced the disease, he said, to Agent Orange, the toxic defoliant widely used during the war. First diagnosed in 1995, the 79-year-old has spent more than a decade successfully fighting the disease.

Two years of helping grieving families took a different sort of toll.

Each trip amounted to an emotional roller coaster: The jet flight, the uncertainty of a family's reaction, the funeral, and helping loved ones sort through their grief.

"I had to hold back my emotions," he said. "I had to. It was real hard. Sometimes at the hotel, you'd just let it go. But you had to hold it. Somebody had to stand there and be brave enough to take everything."

Along the way, he made friends with a family in Michigan, experienced a mother's blinding rage, and watched as the bigotry of an Alabama man melted away. He went deep sea fishing with a grieving father who just wanted the company.

Mostly, he remembers the respect shown to him and the fallen. But eventually, he grew numb.

"I started to get hard," he said. "Death didn't bother me anymore, really. I saw so many of them. After two years, it was time to go."

Why tell this story now? Because people should know what families go through, he said, and they should know how the military treats its dead.

"It was an honor," he said.

Here are a few of his stories:

The curious father

Sometimes, a soldier's body ends up in horrific condition. Such was the case when Daigneault escorted the remains a young man who burned to death in a helicopter crash. The family lived near Canton, Ohio, and the father was inconsolable.

Naturally, the casket was closed, but the father wanted to see his son one last time. Daigneault did his best to persuade the father that he shouldn't do it.

"I couldn't talk him out of it," he recalled.

So they opened the casket. Daigneault unzipped the body bag and exposed the brick-hard corpse. The father took out a small penknife and bent back the ear. He saw a familiar birthmark. It was closure.

"That's him," the father said.

The same situation occurred in Michigan but with a different result. Again the soldier had been badly burned. Again the family wanted to see him.

"Remember your son like the last time you saw him," Daigneault pleaded. "You don't want to see him now. And they trusted me. I said, 'I'm a hundred percent sure it's him. He's there.'"

The parents of that fallen soldier stayed in contact with Daigneault for many years before they passed away.

The lonely fisherman

Part of Daigneault's job was to help the grieving family in any way possible. Whatever they needed, he would do it.

During a trip to Salem, Mass., he met a father who lived alone and made an unusual request. He wanted Daigneault to go deep sea fishing.

Daigneault called his unit for guidance. Helping the family was fine, but this was a new one.

"They said, 'Stay as long as you want. Make him happy.' So I went deep sea fishing. His son would always go deep sea fishing with him, and he just wanted to fish. In order to make a family at ease — the war was not popular anyway — you had to do what you had to do. And that's it."

The father didn't talk much during the trip. No deep thoughts were exchanged. He just wanted the company.

Daigneault had never gone deep sea fishing in his life. Days later, he returned to California with fresh fish frozen in a block of ice.

The angry mother

There was always a degree of uncertainty when he met the grieving family for the first time. One trip went south very quickly when a mother in New York angrily yanked off the U.S. flag that draped her son's casket.

"Then she stomped on it and and asked me, 'Why aren't you in that casket instead of my son?' So I picked up the flag. When she left, I went down to the post office and ordered another flag."

Later that night, the family returned for a private viewing. The mother asked about the flag.

"I said, 'Ma'am, your son fought for that flag. He died for it. And you stomped on that flag. I don't think he would appreciate it. She cried and cried and said, 'Please put it back on.' What could I do?"

The mother eventually got another flag.

"When I gave it to her," he said, "she hugged that thing."

The reformed bigot

As a white man, the Army allowed Daigneault to escort the remains of fallen white soldiers or Hispanics. He could not escort African-American soldiers, given racial tension in the mid-1960s.

Upon bringing a white soldier to his final resting place in Alabama, the father had a request. Actually, it was more like a demand about the makeup of the funeral party.

"The father wanted a military funeral, and then said, 'But I don't want no Negroes there.'"

Daigneault made it clear: The Army goes by rank and name, not by color. Whatever you get, you get. As it turned out, about four or five black soldiers were included among the pallbearers and honor guard. After the service, the soldiers turned to leave and the father asked where they were going.

Back to their base, Daigneault replied.

Oh no, the father said. They needed to come inside and eat dinner.

"See? He was happy and smiling, talking to these guys. It was different when he saw how his son was honored."

Accumulated memories

Daigneault keeps a scrapbook at his home in Williamsburg. His introduction to Hampton Roads came when his Army career took him to Fort Eustis, and he moved back to the region in his retirement.

The scrapbook includes copies of his orders, thank-you letters from families and a few old newspaper articles that show him participating in the funeral service or handing a folded American flag to a grieving family.

Daigneault entered the Army in 1955. So he was already a 10-year veteran when he undertook his two-year mission in 1965. He didn't seek the job and doesn't remember why he was asked to do it.

He had a good military record. Maybe that had something to do with it, he said.

He was stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif., in late 1965 when he agreed to become an escort. His wife had just put up a Christmas tree, but they picked up and moved to Oakland.

"All of a sudden, boom, here you go," he said.

He had no idea that he would undertake 69 escorts over the next two years, that it would consume all of 1966 and 1967 as American involvement in Southeast Asia steadily grew.

The war would eventually tear the nation apart. Returning soldiers would be taunted and scorned. Daigneault always wore his uniform in airports. He was always surrounded by strangers. But no one ever got in his face about the Vietnam War.

Maybe they saw that black armband. Maybe it meant something.

"Everywhere I went," he said, "they always treated that box with respect. There was a lot of respect."

