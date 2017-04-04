Germany says Trump military spending won't guarantee peace
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 4, 2017
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Germany says the United States' plan to spend more on its military won't guarantee peace and it criticizes the Trump administration's proposed cuts to foreign aid.
Germany's development minister, Gerd Muller, spoke Tuesday while announcing what he called a "Marshall Plan with Africa" focused on improving economic growth, security and rule of law.
Diplomats applauded as Muller said that "anyone who pretends that more military is the answer will see that he will not be getting more peace."
President Donald Trump's proposed budget seeks a $54 billion boost for the military and deep cuts of roughly 31 percent for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Commissary sales, transactions continue worrisome slide
Pentagon implements 'C' and 'R' awards devices, removes 'V' from 2 awards
Air Force squadrons join exercises in Greece, Netherlands
Amid US uncertainty on Afghanistan policy, Russia resurrects interest
Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship
Democrats criticize Trump's Air Force secretary nominee over past work