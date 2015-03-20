Gerald R. Ford carrier expected to begin sea trials this week

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD. — The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is expected to head to sea this week for its first round of sea trials.

The news came as top Navy officials confirmed that the $12.9 billion next-generation ship is on the verge of hitting open water for the first time to undergo at-sea testing.

"I would expect the ship to get out to sea in the near term and probably this week," said Vice Adm. Tom Moore, who heads Naval Sea Systems Command.

Officials thought the Ford could begin its sea trials as soon as Tuesday, until the weather forecast prevented that option.

Moore spoke with reporters after a panel discussion at the Sea-Air-Space Exposition being held at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

The $12.9 billion next-generation ship has gone through a series of delays due to the level of new technology packed on the ship. It is built by Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The initial round of at-sea tests are known as builder's trials, where the ship's basic systems are put through rigorous checks. Then Ford will go to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a brief period of downtime. That could last a few weeks and depends on what is found during builder's trials, Moore said.

The next step is acceptance trials, with Navy inspectors on board. Following that is delivery.

If things go as expected, we'll get the ship delivered in the next month or so," Moore said. "We'll get it commissioned this summer. That's my hope."

Commissioning is more of a ceremonial issue and depends on schedule availabilities, he said.

In a separate presentation, another Navy officer described sea trials for Ford as "imminent." That was according to Capt. Doug Oglesby, the program manager for the next two Ford-class ships, the John F. Kennedy and the Enterprise.

"They are right on the cusp," Oglesby said.

The carrier was originally scheduled to deliver in September 2015. That delay, along with cost overruns, prompted the ire of some in Congress. But costs have since stabilized, and Navy officials say they have worked through problems on critical systems.

