Georgia soldier charged with killing 2 fellow Army members
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
HINESVILLE, Ga. — An Army sergeant has been charged in the slayings of two fellow soldiers found shot in an apartment outside Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.
Hinesville police said in a news release Thursday that 24-year-old Sgt. Shaquille Craig has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
He is accused of killing 23-year-old Spc. Marquez Brown of Macon and 21-year-old Pvt. Malika Darion Jackson of Foley, Alabama. Police found the two soldiers dead Sunday.
Fort Stewart said in news release that Craig of Selma, Alabama, served as a petroleum supply specialist in the 3rd Infantry Division. The two victims were assigned to a different brigade within the Fort Stewart-based division.
It was not immediately known if Craig had an attorney. Police said he was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
