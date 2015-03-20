Georgia politicians to tour Fort Gordon cyber facilities

Georgia leaders will be in Augusta on Tuesday to take a look at the developing cybersecurity missions at Fort Gordon and around the Augusta community.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, will tour Fort Gordon’s cyber facilities. They will visit units in the Cyber Center for Excellence to get a first-hand look at work already being done at the Army post.

The visit comes as Fort Gordon ramps up operations and preparations for the U.S. Army Cyber Command. The Pentagon announced in 2013 its plans to move the command from Fort Meade, Md., to Fort Gordon.

The Cyber Command complex will be constructed in two phases. The $85.1 million, 179,000-square-foot first phase is scheduled for completion in May 2018 for the Army Cyber Command, which is known numerically as the Second Army and is also responsible for providing information assistance to “boots on the ground” personnel in active war zones.

The second phase, scheduled for completion in early 2019, will house the Army Cyber Protection Brigade, which maintains and defends the nation’s defense networks; and the post’s joint-force operations, which include Navy, Air Force and Marines’ cyber and intelligence personnel.

The combined Army Cyber Command Complex will have space for more than 1,200 service members and civilian contractors by late 2020, greatly expanding the small task force of cyber personnel now on the post.

Deal recently announced that the Georgia Cyber Training and Innovation Center will be built at the old Golf and Gardens property along the Savannah River in downtown Augusta, which is now Augusta University’s Riverfront Campus. That center will be a partnership among public, private and academic entities to function as a sort of firing range for the 21st century digital battlefield.

