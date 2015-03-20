Georgia museum honors victims of 1971 Thiokol explosion

KINGSLAND, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — Organizers with the Thiokol Memorial Project have found another way to tell the story of the Feb. 3, 1971 explosion in Woodbine that claimed the lives of 29 people and injured another 50.

They have opened the Thoikol Memorial Museum on U.S. Highway 17 in downtown Kingsland, next to City Hall.

Jannie Everett, the organization’s president and CEO, said those involved with the project have collected enough memorabilia and artifacts to establish the museum. The long-term goal is to move the museum into a permanent memorial they are trying to establish to pay tribute to the worst disaster in Camden County history and one of the worst industrial accidents in the nation.

“We’ve been collecting items for a while,” she said. “We will continue adding items. We have a lot of stuff we haven’t put in.”

The museum contains eight exhibits telling the story of the plant leading up to the explosion, beginning when it manufactured solid rocket propellant engines for NASA, and later, munitions for the military to support the war in Vietnam.

A display called “Faces of Patriotism,” puts a human face on the disaster with individual photographs and names of the victims who died in the explosion. Some were related, one was pregnant, most left behind families, including one woman with seven children.

The emergency response from 15 communities as far as Jacksonville is depicted in photographs and old newspaper and magazine stories taken at the time.

Another display shows the safety clothes, equipment and even work identifications from employees at the plant.

Back-to-work letters sent to employees two weeks after the accident and documents containing information about the lawsuit against the federal government that took 17 years to resolve are also part of the displays.

A telegram from President Richard Nixon where he said the accident “profoundly touched the hearts of all Americans” is part of a display.

Everett said she is still gathering old photos and other artifacts to add to the collection.

“We need the cities to come in with their memorabilia,” she said.

She plans to work with school groups to have students interview some of the survivors, family members and emergency responders for an oral history that will tell first-hand accounts of the disaster.

The Thiokol Memorial Museum, located at 115 S. Lee St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. There is no admission.

