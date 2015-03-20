Georgia lawmakers seek K-12 innovations for military families

Some of Georgia’s colleges and technical schools get high praise for being friendly to members of the military, veterans and their families. A state House panel is seeking ideas from those higher education institutions for Georgia’s K-12 military-connected students.

Leaders from about a dozen Georgia colleges and technical schools testified at the Capitol on Tuesday in front of the Georgia House Military Affairs Working Group.

The offerings they discussed vary by institution but can include mentors, career counseling for transitioning out of the military, programs for dependents,and even emergency cash assistance. Some colleges have “green zones:” markers such as green stickers on office doors showing that a staff member has taken some training to learn about veterans’ experiences.

State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, chairman of the group, said he saw some ideas that he’s hoping K-12 schools might use too.

“I especially liked the ideas about mentorship, about safe zones — green zones they call them — and also I liked the idea about camps, possibly having military children go to orientation camps the week before school starts,” Belton said.

Belton said he wants Georgia to create military-friendly flagship K-12 schools. Belton himself is endorsing a state appropriation to get more counselors into base-area schools to help students deal with stresses such as frequent moves and parental deployment.



